New footage has revealed the reason Thomas Partey is suspended for Arsenal’s Champions League semi-final first leg clash against PSG.

Partey was booked during Arsenal’s quarter-final second leg win over Real Madrid – but TV cameras failed to show a proper replay of the incident.

The yellow card shown to Partey in the 85th minute at the Bernabeu was the third he’s picked up in the European club competition this term overall.

Three yellows means the Arsenal midfielder will serve a one-game ban and won’t be able to feature against PSG at the Emirates on April 29.

