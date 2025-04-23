Ghanaian international Andre Ayew once disclosed Shatta Wale as his favourite musician in the country

The 35-year-old did not hesitate to pick the 'Killa Ji Mi' crooner as the artiste he loves the most in an interview

While Shatta is yet to release a new album or EP in recent months, his songs continue to resonate among fans

Andre Ayew has never hidden his admiration for Ghana’s music scene, but when it comes to singling out a favourite, the Le Havre forward doesn’t mince words.

In a throwback interview, the seasoned Ghanaian international was quick to crown dancehall king Shatta Wale as the undisputed king of the country’s music landscape.

Seasoned Black Stars forward Andre Ayew names Shatta Wale as his favourite musician in Ghana. Photo credit: @andreayew10/Instagram and @manuelphotos_1/X.

Source: Twitter

Andre Ayew picks Shatta Wale as No.1

Now 35 and turning out in France’s Ligue 1, Ayew spoke candidly about his musical preferences, noting a love for various genres—from local rhythms to R&B, and hip hop.

Despite his wide musical palette, the veteran attacker made it clear that one name stands above the rest.

When asked to name the artist he holds in the highest regard, he answered immediately and emphatically: “Shatta Wale.”

Shatta Wale is adored by most Ghanaian footballers, with Andre Ayew and Agyemang Badu publicly declaring him as their favourite musician. Photo credit: @manuelphotos_1/X.

Source: Twitter

Ayew explains why he loves Shatta Wale

Explaining his choice, Ayew didn’t shy away from praising the ‘Killa Ji Mi’ hitmaker, known privately as Charles Nii Armah Mensah.

“I know most of his songs, if not all of them,” he said with a grin.

“Shatta Wale has made a lot of songs that has touched the heart of Ghanaians. I think he's someone that at a point people didn't understand but now they understand him more and his mentality and philosophy.”

“He has the talent; God has given him something unique, and I just have to salute.”

Another football star declares love for Shatta Wale

Ayew’s public endorsement of Shatta Wale isn’t isolated.

Former teammate and fellow 2009 U20 World Cup winner, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, has also openly expressed admiration for the dancehall icon, per Ghanaweb.

The ex-Udinese midfielder has gone as far as declaring himself Shatta Wale’s number one fan, citing his appreciation for individuals who embrace life with unfiltered passion.

While Shatta Wale hasn't dropped a new album in recent months, his records continue to resonate with core supporters and casual listeners alike, proving the staying power of his catalogue.

Andre Ayew's form this season

From a footballing perspective, Ayew’s form in the current campaign has been respectable.

Featuring in 23 Ligue 1 matches for Le Havre, the versatile forward has contributed four goals and an assist, per Transfermarkt.

Whether it’s delivering in high-pressure moments on the pitch or vibing to his favourite dancehall tunes off it, Ayew remains a man who knows what he wants—and stands by it.

Inside Ayew's luxurious home in France

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh offered a glimpse into Andre Ayew’s lavish life in France, unveiling his tastefully designed residence.

The home reflects the Ghanaian star’s refined sense of style, featuring elegant interiors and spacious living quarters that blend luxury with comfort.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh