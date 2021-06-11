Kwabena Kwabena has stated that the NPP has not yet compensated him for his campaign song

The highlife musician composed the NPP’s 2016 campaign song that saw the election of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as Ghana’s president

The song was reused in the 2020 elections

Multiple award-winning highlife superstar, George Kwabena Adu, known by the stage name Kwabena Kwabena has been speaking about his association with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Kwabena Kwabena composed a campaign song in support of the then-presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in the heat of the 2016 general elections.

Kwabena Kwabena says the NPP neglected him after 2016 elections

Source: Instagram

Akufo-Addo went on to win the presidential election.

Speaking on Starr FM’s Starr Chat show on Wednesday, June 9, 2020, Kwabena Kwabena disclosed that he has still not been compensated for the popular campaign song—Vote number 1.

“The song wasn’t sponsored nor paid for by anyone from the party, I did it out of the love for Nana Akufo-Addo who was the flagbearer.

“Though I wasn’t expecting anything, even God who created his word always needs us to show gratitude, that’s why he excepts us to worship him all the time, “ he told Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat.

Kwabena Kwabena apologises to Ghanaians

Meanwhile, Kwabena Kwabena apologised in a video to all the people he might have hurt in the past, YEN.com.gh earlier reported.

While speaking in an interview with Ohemaa Woyeje on Angel FM and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Adult Music crooner said he wanted to ask for forgiveness for certain personal decisions he took in line with his music career.

He indicated that some of the decisions were a result of the fact that he did not want anything to come between the gift God had placed in him nor to give up his music dream for anything or anyone.

He said on the show that he felt sorry for singing love songs to heal people’s relations but couldn’t sing to save his own relationships.

The near-fatal accident on Kumasi Highway

Last month, Kwabena Kwabena was involved in an accident.

According to reports, the Adult Music singer was involved in the accident together with well-known artiste manager, Nana Poku Ashis.

It is reported that the accident occurred on Monday, May 31, 2021, on the busy Kumasi Highway while the duo was returning from a funeral they attended in Kumasi.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen Ghana