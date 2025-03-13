South African rapper A Reece has expressed his admiration for his Ghanaian colleague M.anifest

He acknowledged M.anifest's impeccable writing skills in an online post which garnered significant traction

Scores of fans thronged the comments section to salute A Reece for paying homage to M.anifest

South African rapper, A-Reece, aka Lehlogonolo Ronald Mataboge has opened up about working with M.anifest.

SA rapper A-Reece hypes M.anfest after the latter's new album.

He doffed his hat to M.anifest ahead of the latter's upcoming project New Road and Guava Trees released March 13.

The 14-track album features the South African rapper and several other Ghanaian stars including AraTheJay, Darkovibes and King Promise.

The album's rollout kickstarted with an intriguing cover art featuring creatives from several disciplines including designer and artist Mohammed Blakk, the brain behind Ghana's Afronative streetwear.

M.anifest drops artwork for his new album New Road and Guava Trees.

According to A Reece, M.anifest inspires him to be a better writer. A Reece, Sama 2022 Best Hip Hop Album of the Year winner got to work with M.anifest for the first time on his 2023 released album, P2: The Big Hearted Bad Guy.

M.anifest appeared as a guest on two songs off the same album signaling the reverence the SA rapper has for his Ghanaian compatriot.

The rapper's third attempt appears on track 10 of M.anifest's new album. The track, FTYD, possibly inspired A Reece's latest public display for M.anifest. He said,

"M.anifest inspires me to be a better writer. This man is truly gifted."

M.anifest and A Reece stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to A Reece's message to M.anifest.

@BricorOuttaHere said:

"Demn! This verse right here, you didn't lie when you said you are the best Rapper In Africa! 😪😪😪."

@Tokersi wrote:

"Post like this dey excite me."

@Guaporudeman remarked:

"Just rediscovered his “the gamble” album and what a masterpiece 😮‍💨😮‍💨"

@onah_boy shared:

"Your pen Game so strong too."

"Listened to the Hennessy Africa Cypher, you've been a young legend."

@victorvagz_ remarked:

"No doubt. The best in Africa!"

@LeboPhokela commented:

“I’m a solid dude, who’s been in solitude for many centuries”. One of the smoothest opening lines in a feature 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾."

@Zizi__thegod added:

"This is the goal! If you aren’t appreciated in your country, try looking elsewhere 🫡."

Manifest receives cosign from Nas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nas, who is regarded as one of the most lyrically superior rappers, had cosigned M.anifest after listening to one of his songs.

The rap legend went on to share the tune on his social media. This cosign excited fans of the Ghanaian rapper, who took to social media to give their views.

