Tasha K's net worth and how a Cardi B lawsuit cost the YouTuber millions

Following a significant defamation case filed by Cardi B, YouTuber Tasha K's net worth has been under heavy scrutiny. Her legal battle over online accusations resulted in a multi-million dollar judgment against her, severely affecting her financial standing. While estimates of Tasha's net worth vary, she has declared her net worth to be -$5.1 million.

Tasha K poses for a photo against a grey wall in Florida (L). Tasha carries a wine glass next to a banner (R). Photo: @unwinewithtashak on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Tasha K is a renowned comedian, internet personality, and celebrity news broadcaster from the United States.

She was held responsible for defamation and subjected to pay millions of dollars in damages to Cardi B .

to . The case has raised questions about Tasha K's net worth, with Tasha stating that she has a negative net worth of -$5.1 million.

Tasha K declared bankruptcy, necessitating the implementation of a repayment plan under a Chapter 11 reorganisation.

Tasha K's profile summary

Full name Latasha Transrina Kebe Gender Female Date of birth 10 March 1982 Age 43 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Panama City, Florida, United States Current residence Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Cheickna H Kebe Children 2 Profession Comedian, internet personality, celebrity news broadcaster Years active 2010–present Net worth -$5.1 million Instagram @unwinewithtashak Facebook YouTube UNWINEWITHTASHAK

What is Tasha K's net worth?

According to her , Tasha K has an estimated net worth of -$5.1 million. She revealed her net worth on 27 August 2024 to clarify an incorrect figure of $2 million reported by an online publication. Here's an overview of Tasha K's income sources.

YouTube content creation

Tasha K's YouTube channel, UNWINEWITHTASHAK, is the primary source of her income. The channel focuses on entertainment, celebrity news, and controversies, with comedy and wine-tasting elements.

As of this writing, the UNWINEWITHTASHAK YouTube channel has over 1.29 million subscribers and over 305 million views. It makes money through views, adverts, memberships, and even sponsorships.

Top-5 facts about Tasha K. Photo: @unwinewithtashak on Facebook (modified by author)

What movie is Tasha K in?

According to her IMDb page, the internet personality has five acting credits. Here are the films in which she has appeared, including forthcoming ones.

Year Movie Role 2025 The Last Interview Tasha K 2025 Secret Attractions Tasha K I Aint Got It Tasha K 2024 Everyone Talks to Someone Tasha K 2024 Couples Night: Love, Lust & Lies Tasha K

Details about Cardi B's lawsuit against Tasha K

Cardi B filed a defamation lawsuit against Tasha K in 2019, alleging a "malicious campaign" to harm her reputation through provocative videos and false allegations. In 2022, a federal jury ruled in Cardi B's favour and awarded her $4 million.

The amount given to Latasha was lowered to around $3.9 million after she filed for bankruptcy. Latasha agreed to a repayment plan under which she would pay Cardi B about $1.2 million over five years as part of the bankruptcy proceedings.

Latasha cited $58,595 in assets in her bankruptcy filing, including a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado used as collateral, $95 in her bank account, and two Louis Vuitton purses. What is Tasha K's net worth after the lawsuit? According to her, her net worth is -5.1 million.

Tasha K poses for a photo (L). Cardi B arrives for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards (R). Photo: @unwinewithtashak on Instagram, ROBYN BECK/Getty Images (modified by author)

How much will Cardi B receive yearly?

Tasha K will reportedly pay the American rapper $176,532 in the first year of payback, with the amount escalating year after year. According to court records, Latasha will owe $318,653 by the 5th year.

The planned method ensures Cardi B progressively obtains a share of the $1.2 million settlement, while the balance of $2.7 million from the original defamation judgment is unresolved.

FAQs

Who is the woman who owes Cardi B money? She is Tasha K, an American celebrity news broadcaster, comedian, and internet personality. How old is Tasha K? Latasha is 43 years old as of 2025. She was born on 10 March 1982. How much does Tasha K make? She has an alleged net worth of -$5.1 million. What is Tasha K famous for? She became known for her YouTube channel, UNWINEWITHTASHAK, which focuses on celebrity news and entertainment. How much does Tasha K owe Cardi B? In 2022, a judge determined that Tasha K owed Cardi B $3.9 million. Who is Tasha K's husband? Tasha K's husband is Cheickna H Kebe. How tall is Tasha K? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Tasha K's net worth, which was originally estimated to be in the millions, has been significantly affected by the Cardi B defamation lawsuit. The huge original judgment, along with the ensuing bankruptcy and enforced payback plan, effectively destroyed her financial position.

