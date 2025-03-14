Who is Loren Allred's husband? Inside her dating life and rise to fame

Loren Allred, the voice behind Never Enough from The Greatest Showman, has captivated audiences worldwide. But who is Loren Allred's husband? As of now, she is not married and has not publicly shared details about her relationships. She remains focused on her thriving music career.

Key takeaways

Loren Allred doesn't have a husband and keeps her personal life private, focusing on her music career.

She rose to fame after appearing on The Voice (2012) and providing the voice for The Greatest Showman's hit song Never Enough .

(2012) and providing the voice for The hit song . Loren has released two EPs ( Late Bloomer and I Hear Your Voice ).

and ). Her net worth is reportedly $2 million, earned through live performances, music releases, and collaborations.

Loren Allred's profile summary

Full name Loren Allred Gender Female Date of birth 7 September 1989 Age 35 (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence Brooklyn, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Hazel Mother Carol Ann Allred Father Brady R. Allred Siblings Three University Weber State University, Berklee College of Music Profession Singer Facebook @lorenallredofficial Instagram @lorenallred

Who is Loren Allred's husband?

As of this writing, Loren Allred is not married. Despite speculation, there is no public information about her marital status as she keeps her personal life private, focusing instead on her music career. She continues to captivate audiences with her vocal talent and passion for music.

Does Loren Allred have a boyfriend?

Loren Allred's relationship status is unknown publicly, and there are no details about her past relationships. The singer has never publicly addressed her dating life, and information regarding such is speculation.

Loren Allred's singing career

Loren became famous when she appeared on Season 3 of The Voice in 2012, joining Adam Levine's team. Although she didn't win, her powerful voice caught the attention of many. Her big break came when she voiced Rebecca Ferguson's character, Jenny Lind, in the renowned musical The Greatest Showman.

Loren's performance of the song Never Enough catapulted her to fame and earned her widespread acclaim. The song achieved double platinum status, and the film's soundtrack was the best-selling album (2018). In 2019, she collaborated with renowned artist Michael Bublé.

In 2022, Loren auditioned for Britain's Got Talent, receiving the Golden Buzzer and advancing to the semifinals. However, she did not make it to the final three. Loren also performed in Disneyland's World of Colour – One in 2023 and joined Bocelli and David Foster for European performances.

In 2024, she participated in America's Got Talent: Fantasy League but was eliminated in the semifinals.

What happened to Loren Allred in BGT?

Loren Allred participated in Britain's Got Talent (BGT) in 2022. She auditioned with the song Never Enough, earning the Golden Buzzer from Amanda Holden and advancing directly to the semifinals. In the semifinals, she performed You Say by Lauren Daigle and secured a spot in the finals.

Loren performed her original song Last Thing I'll Ever Need in the grand finale. Despite her impressive performances, she did not make the final three.

Loren Allred's songs

Loren has released two EPs, Late Bloomer (2021) and I Hear Your Voice (2023), and several songs that showcase her vocal talent. Here are some of Loren Allred's notable tracks:

Rewrite the Stars - 2025

- 2025 Over the Rainbow - 2024

- 2024 No Promises to Keep ( FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH theme song) - 2024

( theme song) - 2024 Last Thing I'll Ever Need - 2023

- 2023 I Hear Your Voice - 2023

- 2023 You Say - 2023

- 2023 Never Enough - 2017

- 2017 Help Me Make It Through the Night - 2018

- 2018 Better This Way – 2014

How rich is Loren Allred?

According to Lad Bible and Mirror, Loren Allred has an alleged net worth of $2 million. She earned money through her music career via live performances and tours. She has also collaborated with renowned artists like Michael Bublé and Andrea Bocelli.

FAQs

Does Loren Allred have a husband? No, Loren does not have a husband. Despite her fame and public presence, she prefers to keep her personal life private. Is Loren Allred married? No, as of this writing, she is reportedly unmarried. Who is Loren Allred's spouse? The American singer doesn't have a publicly known spouse. Is David Foster Loren Allred's husband? No, David Foster is not Loren Allred's husband. While they have collaborated professionally, no evidence suggests a romantic relationship between them. What happened to Lauren Allred? The singer continues to pursue her music career and remains active in the industry. In January 2024, Cowell invited her to be a contestant on America's Got Talent: Fantasy League. Did Loren Allred win BGT? Allred did not win Britain's Got Talent (BGT). She participated in the 2022 season, receiving the Golden Buzzer from Amanda Holden. Although she made it to the finals, she did not secure the top spot in the competition. What are Loren Allred's awards and recognition? While Loren is a multi-platinum-selling recording artist, singer and songwriter, she has no specific awards beyond those related to her record sales and chart achievements.

As of this writing, Loren Allred doesn't have a husband, and her dating life is unknown to the public. Despite her fame and success, Loren has maintained a private life, allowing her career to take centre stage. She is best known for participating in season 3 of The Voice and as a singing voice in the 2017 movie The Greatest Showman.

