New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has not accepted blame for unfulfilled promises under the Akufo-Addo government

Bawumia argued that National Democratic Congress Flagbearer John Mahama could not fulfil all his promises when he was president

The Vice President held a media engagement on Sunday, August 25, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra

Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has shied away from blame for his party’s inability to fulfil promises like reduced taxes and better management of the economy.

Joy News reported that Bawumia said his role as the Vice President has constrained him.

Critics want Bawumia to implement his campaign promises while he is president

During a media engagement, he, for example, said he had no say in the budgets passed by the government.

"The budget goes in the name of the President, it doesn’t go in the name of the Vice President," he stated, emphasising that his influence is limited within the framework of his current position.

Bawumia also said his contender, the National Democratic Congress' John Mahama, could not fulfil all his promises when he was president despite having what he called full authority.

He further explained the necessity of presenting new ideas for future governance, noting that candidates must prepare a fresh agenda for their potential presidency.

Bawumia stressed that his promises are designed for implementation should he be elected president.

NPP launches manifesto

The NPP launched its manifesto at an event in Takoradi at the Ghana Secondary Technical School on August 18.

Presenting the party’s 2024 manifesto, Bawumia highlighted a focus on boosting business, particularly in the private sector.

Bawumia also reiterated earlier promises, like the promise for a new tax regime under his administration and removing certain taxes implemented by the current administration.

Bawumia challenges Mahama to debate

YEN.com.gh reported that Bawumia has challenged Mahama to a presidential debate.

The debate, he said, would focus on the general issues and policies both candidates seek to address if they become president.

Bawumia is convinced the presidential debate would also help Ghanaians compare the policies being proposed by the presidential aspirants and make their choices ahead of the December 7 elections.

