The full quarter-final meetings of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League throw up some interesting matchups

European powerhouse Real Madrid are aiming for a record-extending 16th Champions League silverware

Two of the last eight teams are dreaming of their first ever UEFA CL honour this season

The UEFA Champions League has reached the business end of the competition, with the quarter-finals now set after a dramatic and thrilling Round of 16.

The knockout stages have been full of surprises, with some of the tournament’s biggest clubs such as Liverpool and Atletico Madrid being eliminated, leaving room for exciting matchups. The road to glory is about to get even more intense as the final eight teams battle it out for a coveted spot in the semi-finals, with the ultimate prize of European dominance at stake.

2024/25 Champions League quarter-finals

This year's quarter-finals feature an intriguing mix of established powerhouses and rising giants, with each team having their own distinct style, strengths, and ambitions. The draw has produced some mouth-watering encounters, with PSG facing Aston Villa, Arsenal up against Real Madrid whose player Jude Bellingham saw a bottle hurled at him by an Atletico Madrid fan on Wednesday, Bayern Munich taking on Inter Milan, and Barcelona meeting Borussia Dortmund.

PSG vs Aston Villa

The most eye-catching tie of the quarter-finals sees Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), who recently overcame Liverpool in the Round of 16, facing the surprising yet formidable Aston Villa. PSG’s road to the quarter-finals has been nothing short of impressive, with a commanding performance against the Reds, showcasing their immense attacking talent led by Ousmane Dembele. The Parisians have once again emerged as one of the most dangerous teams in Europe, with their potent attack making them a serious contender for the Champions League title.

On the other hand, Aston Villa's progression to the last eight has raised eyebrows. The Premier League side, under the leadership of Unai Emery, has displayed resilience, discipline, and an ability to capitalize on counter-attacks. Their defensive organization, combined with the attacking flair of players like Ollie Watkins makes them a team to watch out for. Villa’s Champions League run has captured the imagination of fans, and they now face a giant in PSG, where they will need to step up their game if they are to continue their fairy tale run.

Arsenal vs Real Madrid

In another fascinating quarter-final encounter, Arsenal will face Real Madrid, a clash between the competition's most successful side and one that is still dreaming of its first UCL title. Arsenal, who have enjoyed a resurgence under manager Mikel Arteta, have been one of the most exciting teams to watch in recent seasons. Their progress to the Champions League quarter-finals has been impressive, recording a 9-3 aggregate success against PSV Eindhoven.

However, standing in their way is the reigning European champions, Real Madrid, aiming for their sixteenth UCL trophy. The Spanish giants, led by manager Carlo Ancelotti, are always a force to be reckoned with in the Champions League. Despite not having the same level of consistency as in previous seasons, Real Madrid’s pedigree in Europe is unmatched. With stars like Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Rodrygo, Los Blancos possess the experience and quality needed to go all the way.

Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan

Bayern Munich’s elimination of Bayer Leverkusen in the Round of 16 set the stage for a blockbuster clash with 2023 UCL finalists Inter Milan in the quarter-finals. Bayern, as always, will be one of the favorites to win the tournament. The German champions, under ex-Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany, possess one of the most well-rounded teams in Europe, with a potent attacking force spearheaded by Harry Kane.

Three-time winner of the competition, Inter Milan, however, will not be an easy opponent. The Serie A side, managed by Simone Inzaghi, has been solid defensively while also showing a clinical edge in attack. The likes of Lautaro Martínez and Marcus Thuram will be key for Inter as they look to disrupt Bayern’s rhythm. Inter’s progress to the quarter-finals, with back-to-back wins against Feyenoord, has shown that they are not just participating in this stage, but that they have the capability to challenge Europe’s top teams.

Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund

The final quarter-final match will see Barcelona square off against Borussia Dortmund. Barcelona have shown glimpses of their former glory this season. Under the guidance of Hansi Flick, who won the Champions League with Bayern Munich in 2020, the Catalan giants have adopted a more dynamic and direct style of play, with stars like Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, and Robert Lewandowski leading the charge. Barcelona’s fluid passing game and ability to control possession have made them a force to be reckoned with once again, and their fans will be hopeful of a return to the top of European football.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund have proven that they can mix attacking flair with defensive solidity. This 2024/25 UEFA Champions League match promises to be a tactical battle, with Barcelona’s possession game against Dortmund’s high-pressing counter-attacking football.

2024/25 UEFA CL quarter-finals fixtures and dates

First legs

Arsenal vs Real Madrid - April 8

Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan - April 8

PSG vs Aston Villa - April 9

Barcelona - vs Borussia Dortmund - April 9

Second legs

Aston Villa vs PSG - April 15

Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona - April 15

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich - April 16

Real Madrid vs Arsenal - April 16

