Angel FM's Kofi Adomah Nwanwani has returned to Ghana after spending many weeks abroad treating his eye

Adomah, who got shot in the face during the Kwafie festival at Dormaa in December 2024, looked sad and lean in a video

The video, recorded from a press conference he held on Thursday, March 13, 2025, has sparked sad reactions from Ghanaians

Renowned broadcaster Kofi Adomah Nwanwani has returned to the country after his long stay abroad for an eye surgery.

In his first appearance after his return, Kofi Adomah held a press conference on Thursday, March 13, 2025, to brief Ghanaians about the state of his health.

Kofi Adomah holds a press conference after returning from surgery in Dubai. Photo source: @kofiadomahnwanwani, @ameyawtv

Kofi Adomah’s eye incident at Dormaa

The Angel FM presenter was flown to Dubai in January for surgery on his eye, which had reportedly been left blinded after an incident at Dormaa in the Bono Region.

Adomah had attended the Kwafie festival, which was also used to climax the 25th-anniversary celebration of Dormaahene Osagyefo Agyeman Badu II, in December 2024.

During the firing of musketry, the broadcaster who was busily conducting interviews was met with one of the shots, which went straight into his face. One of his eyes got badly affected that he needed surgery to restore it.

Kofi Adomah's press briefing with chiefs

Many weeks after staying abroad for treatment Kofi Adomah has returned and organised a briefing with many chiefs present.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, he was seen sitting to the left of his wife, Miracle Adomah a.k.a. Nana Eturba. He wore dark glasses, which made it impossible to see his eyes.

From the video, he looked to have lost some weight and looked sad.

Watch Kofi Adomah's video below:

In another video, he was spotted addressing the gathering. He had his spectacles off, showing that his left eye was still plastered.

Watch Kofi Adomah's address below:

Reactions to Kofi Adomah's current state

The videos of Kofi Adomah's current look have triggered many reactions on social media. While some empathised with him, others blamed the organisers of the festival that led to the unfortunate incident. Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh gathered.

god_ofradio could not believe it was Kofi Adomah:

"Ei Awuradi. Bra Kofi paaaa nie."

samuel.boatengasare called for the arrest of shooter:

"Me I talk ooo his eye incident is very very serious oooooo hmmmm,they need arrest the Guy who incidentally shot at kofi's eye hmmm."

enockkyei130 said:

"Life is a mystery o. It can really change from 100 to zero . Let the Lord guide his children 😢."

