Ghanaian business magnate and entrepreneur Alhaji Asoma Abu Banda has passed away after a short illness

Alhaji Asoma Abu Banda was the first African to own a ship and the first Ghanaian to own an aircraft

Alhaji Asoma Abu Banda was honoured for lifetime achievement by the Ghana Shippers Council in recognition of his great strides in the maritime industry

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Renowned entrepreneur and business magnate Alhaji Asoma Abu Banda has passed away. The philanthropist was born in 1993 at Kintampo in the Ahafo Region of Ghana.

Ghanaian Iconic Businessman Alhaji Asoma Abu Banda Reported Dead

Source: Instagram

Dele Momodu, a Nigerian publisher, announced the sad news on social media. He posted a photo of Alhaji Asoma Adu Banda on Facebook with this caption:

“Ghana’s iconic businessman ALHAJI ASOMA BANDA has passed on… My sincere condolences to his entire family and the good people of Ghana… I have just spoken to his widow MRS EDWINA BAABA BANDA and commiserated with the family. ALHAJI was a father figure to me… On this first day of March and the Ramadan, may Allah forgive his sins and grant him Aljanah Firdaus,” he posted in a Facebook post on Saturday March 1, 2025.

Alhaji Asoma Banda reported dead

Some social media users have commented on Dele Momodu's post on Facebook. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Muinatu Alawiye stated:

"From Allah we came and to Him we shall return, may Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him jannatul firduas."

Mohammed Seidu Baako stated:

"May Allah be pleased with his soul and grant him Jannatul Firdau."

Abdulkareem Abdullahi stated:

May his soul rest in perfect peace

Williams Upaka Victor stated:

"Rest in peace Papa."

El-Hajj Mohammed Awal Mystique stated:

Innaa Lilaahi Wa Innaa ilaihi raajiuun. May Allah accept him in the highest place at Jannatul Firdaus.

Adedapo Kola Fisayo stated:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace, amen 🙏."

Check out the post below:

Alhaji Banda's wives fight in viral video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Business tycoon Alhaji Asoma Banda, who has been incapacitated for some time due to an illness.

Cassandra, Alhaji Banda's first wife, and Edwina, his second wife, were caught on camera fighting for custody of him.

Online videos of the weak-looking businessman lying in the hospital, helpless, have surfaced on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh