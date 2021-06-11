Foreigners who commit crimes should be jailed here not deported - Otchere Darko

Gabby Otchere Darko has mentioned that foreigners who commit crimes in Ghana should not be deported to their home countries

According to him, they should be made to stay behind and serve their jail term

He added that Ghanaians who are arrested in foreign lands for various crimes are imprisoned in those countries and not deported

Gabby Otchere Darko, a member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has mentioned that foreigners who are charged for engaging in illegal activities in Ghana should not be deported to serve their jail terms in their home countries.

In a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, Otchere Darko said they should be made to stay back and face the laws in the country.

He further said Ghanaians who are arrested in foreign lands for various crimes are imprisoned in those countries and not deported.

His comments come after the court ordered that four Chinese nationals who were involved in the illegal mining business without proper documents be deported back to their country

Deportation of 4 Chinese

Meanwhile, a Kumasi High Court has convicted four Chinese nationals for their involvement in illegal mining activities.

According to a JoyNews report, the four were charged for undertaking their illegal activities on a 40-acre land belonging to Obuasi-based Seidu Fanzia School.

The culprits, Shi Li Wen, Huang Shen Jun, Li DeHao, and Lan Hai Song are however expected to be deported for their illegal stay.

Also, another reason for them being deported is for using fraudulent means to validate their stay and also working without the required permits.

Presiding Judge, His Lordship Justice Amedahe faulted officials at the Kumasi office of the Ghana Immigration Service for deliberately accepting applications of the convicts against their mandates.

