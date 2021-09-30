Ghanaians list top 6 MPs who are Performing Impressively in their Constituencies

Social media users in Ghana have mentioned their top 6 favorite Members of Parliament

They also added the particular reasons for which the MPs made the list

This follows a post YEN.com.gh put up asking Ghanaians which of Ghana's MPs are performing well

The notion that many Members of Parliament in Ghana only go to the house for their personal interests and not that of their constituents is a belief that is still held by many Ghanaians.

YEN.com.gh decided to inquire from the public what they make of the performance of their MPs so far and which ones are doing amazing works in their constituencies.

Hundreds of Ghanaians quickly went into the comment section to express their thoughts and the most recurring names have been put together.

The names that came up and why

Eben Nii Narh Ogyatey mentioned Hon. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin and stated his reasons:

1. Private sector initiatives

2. During my time as Tescon UEW, he committed Gh50k into scholarship for the students, this year he has given 3k dollars to the leadership of TESCON for a scholarship scheme. Paying hospital bills for students, etc

ElemausiBa Theodore Possible Bosompem said:

Hon Frederick Adom Obeng the reason is he providing jobs and opportunities for his constituents

Eric Mawuli Apoh indicated:

Mama Dzifa Gomashie. She's provided training courses for her constituents... She's been there for the people whose homes were taken over by the sea.. Etc

Kofi Goon Junior stated:

Hon Alexander Akwasi Acquah. He is serving the good people of Akim Oda Constituency with competence and integrity. He is really touching lives with his enormous policies

Dennis Akowuah mentioned:

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa the son of man is living an exemplary life which other Mp's should emulate from he and some few MP's are the one's working the rest are just sleeping on their jobs.

Larry Jakes added:

Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa .they are really doing God’s work

In a previous story, a group of Ghanaian Members of Parliament were spotted in a video praying hard against LGBTQ+ ahead of an introduction of a private members' bill to criminalize it in the country.

The video that was shared on the verified Facebook handle of TV3 Ghana saw the MPs praying in tongues and has since garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians.

The lawmakers were praying for the bill to be passed successfully without any hitches, in order that LGBT is nipped in the bud in Ghana.

Source: Yen News