A fascinating video has shown the modest beginnings of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s earnings as young footballers

Messi and Ronaldo have cemented their status not only with their unparalleled achievements on the pitch but also as the highest-paid players in football history

Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo and Inter Miami's Lionel Messi are now earning far less than what they pocket now

A captivating video has unveiled the humble beginnings of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s earnings, showing just how far they’ve progressed from their initial paychecks.

Now among the highest-paid footballers globally, Messi and Ronaldo command staggering salaries with Inter Miami and Al Nassr, respectively.

Messi reportedly earns a base salary of $12 million annually, while Ronaldo pockets €19 million per year on the field.

However, their first paychecks were far from these astronomical figures.

According to Goal 90, Messi earned just €600 per month during his early days at Barcelona, a sum that only increased to £250,000 per month after signing a new deal at 18.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s first contract with Manchester United as a teenager saw him earning €40,000 per week after transferring from Sporting CP.

How much do Ronaldo and Messi earn now?

These humble beginnings starkly contrast with their current financial empires.

Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi has a net worth estimated at $600 million, with career earnings totalling $1.28 billion as of 2023, according to Forbes.

Real Madrid legend Ronaldo boasts a net worth estimated between £500 million and £600 million as of 2024.

Both players also make more money through incentives and lucrative endorsement deals.

Did Ronaldo move to Saudi for money?

Ronaldo is reportedly set to sign a new contract with Al Nassr, extending his stay in Saudi Arabia with a lucrative deal already agreed.

When asked if money was his primary motivation for moving to the Saudi Pro League, the 39-year-old responded:

“I’m here to win. To win trophies, to make Al Nassr better, to make the Saudi Pro League better, to change the culture.”

He continued: “I want to be successful, I want to leave a legacy. That’s why I’m here. They help me, I help them. We are a unit.

“I take my piece of the cake, Netflix takes a piece, Saudi, everyone. Together, we work for a big cake—it’s a win-win.”

