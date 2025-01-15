The wife of Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Dr Mrs Adelaide Siaw Agyepong, has given insight into her marriage with her husband

Mrs Agyepong said her husband was a petty book trader while she was a staff of the ECG when they first met him many years ago

She made these remarks about her marriage to inspire others at the 2025 Jospong Leadership Conference

Dr Mrs Adelaide Siaw Agyepong, wife of Zoomlion's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, has shared an inspiring tale of her journey with the Ghanaian business mogul.

Speaking at the 2025 Jospong Leadership Conference (JLC), Dr Mrs Adelaide Siaw Agyepong recounted how she met her husband at the beginning phase of his entrepreneurial journey when he was struggling to build something for himself.

The wife of the CEO of Zoomlion Ghana speaks on marrigae with Ghanaian business mogul. Photo credit: @AmmaCheeks/X.

Source: Twitter

She suggested that, at the time, she was miles above his league, being a staff member of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Despite their seeming differences in social standing, Dr Mrs Agyepong said she still agreed to be with him, resulting in a four-year courtship that culminated in their marriage.

She further indicated that their marriage was delayed because of the lack of financial wherewithal to tie the knot.

"My husband @jsagyepong and I dated for four years because we did not have the finances to marry early. When I met him, he was selling books on the roadside, and I was working at ECG," excerpts of her speech posted on X by @AmmaCheeks at the JlC read.

Through her support and dedication, Joseph Siaw Agyepong navigated through the hurdles of entrepreneurship to build a successful business empire, employing thousands of people across Ghana.

Netizen react to Mrs Agyepon's speech

Some netizens reacted to Dr Mrs Adelaide Siaw Agyepong's speech as shared in the X post.

@nanakua_k said:

"My mama this is True. My sister & I were her adorable flower girls."

@AmmaCheeks also said:

"We have people that withness their struggles and humble beginnings. Don't just comment because you want to."

@Osei_289 commended:

"Nice one mum."

The Jospong Leadership Conference

This year's Jospong Leadership Conference was held at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region.

The event, which is the 12th edition, brought together speakers with diverse experiences from across the world.

Day one kicked off in an energetic mood with facilitators and participants sharing inspiring and thought-provoking ideas.

Day two of the programme focused on the theme "Transformation Through Leadership," where the speakers shared various nuggets of wisdom with participants.

The man Joseph Siaw Agyepong

Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong is the Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies, the mother firm of Zoomlion Ghana, a waste management company.

Jospong Group of Companies operates in 14 sectors of the Ghanaian economy, with the biggest operations in waste management, ICT, banking as well as automobile and equipment.

In all, Jospong is comprised of 60 companies with a focus on delivering quality services and products using simple technology at competitive prices

