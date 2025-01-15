A Ghanaian prophet based in Takoradi has condemned the decision by some people to destroy former President Akufo-Addo's statue at the Effia Nkwanta roundabout

In a video, he sought forgiveness on behalf of the residents living there and pledged to rebuild the statue

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the decision to rebuild Akufo-Addo's statue

The founder of Glory and Dominion Ministry, Prophet Elijah Joshua, has vowed to rebuild the statue of former President Nana Akufo-Addo, which was demolished at the Effia Nkwanta roundabout in Sekondi-Takoradi.

Speaking in an interview, Prophet Joshua, who visited the site to assess the extent of the damage caused, remarked that the decision by some unknown persons to destroy the bronze statue was wrong and must not be tolerated.

As a man of God, he explained that such an act could have dire consequences for the residents of Sekondi Takoradi and the region.

Looking remorseful, Prophet Joshua, who contested as an independent parliamentary candidate in the 2024 election at the Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Constituency, appealed to former President Nana Akufo-Addo and Ghanaians in general forgiveness, saying the demolition of the statue was not right.

"In the spiritual realm, if you look at what the people did, it could have spiritual implications on Sekondi Takoradi and the Western Region as a whole."

The life-sized bronze statue was reportedly destroyed in the early hours of January 12, 2025.

At the time of filing this report, the prophet's video had received over 800 likes and 27 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on rebuilding Akufo-Addo's statue

Ghanaians who took to the video's comments section shared varying opinions on plans to rebuild Akufo-Addo's statue.

whisper stated:

"The environment koraa is not nice, the road is dusty and even the roundabout looks like galamsey pit. to me it makes no sense for that statue to be mounted there. what will that statue do for the hungry person if I may ask?"

WrightYiadom indicated:

"Some of them can’t manage their homes but they’re throwing dirt on someone who made policies (Free Shs etc ) to affects every Ghanaian home.'

Abigail Atiako reacted:

"I'm sad God bless you man God"

Masses chairman wrote:

"Rebuilding the statue makes no sense because the culprits are alive and will still pull it down even if you rebuild it 10 times,we are talking about a statue of the most corrupt president in Ghana."

user Baffoe B4 added:

"This is why we shld take money when offering service. After ur term the pple won't remember u. If u r a politician learn from this n make urself rich, if not ur children won't forgive u."

Man fumes over demolition of Akufo-Addo statue

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man was sad after the statue of former President Nana Akufo-Addo was demolished.

Speaking in an interview, has said persons behind the destruction should have considered the role of Akufo-Addo in the development of Takoradi.

He added that Akufo-Addo's statue would have reminded Ghanaians of his legacy.

