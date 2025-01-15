The Minority in Parliament has urged Akufo-Addo appointees to boycott the Operation Recover All Loots preparatory committee

The Minority caucus has argued that the creation of the ORAL preparatory committee is not constitutional

The ORAL team was launched on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, with Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa as its chairman

The Minority in Parliament has urged Akufo-Addo appointees to boycott any invitations from the Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL) preparatory committee.

The minority group has described the committee as unconstitutional.

The ORAL initiative is part of a comprehensive strategy to combat systemic corruption and financial impropriety in the public sector.

Led by the Member of Parliament for Suame, John Darko, the Minority caucus at a media briefing argued that the creation of ORAL is not constitutional.

Darko stressed that members of the Akufo-Addo government would not engage ORAL.

“No serious country will entertain anything like this. So, if you are a former government official and receive an invitation from this so-called ORAL, the Minority’s advice is to boycott it."

“We will not participate because we believe constitutionally mandated bodies are equipped to investigate any alleged mistakes of the government.”

The ORAL committee comprises the North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo, COP Kofi Boakye, Martin Kpebu, and Raymond Archer.

The ORAL team was launched on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, with Ablakwa as its chairman.

President John Mahama earlier assured that ORAL was not a witch-hunt against Akufo-Addo appointees.

He explained that the team aims to conduct fact-finding in corruption and corruption-related cases and report its findings to anti-graft agencies.

Mahama noted that the team behind this initiative has opted to work pro bono, so taxpayers' money will be spared.

While campaigning, Mahama promised to fight corruption better if he came to power amid Ghana's challenges with graft.

Ablakwa had also explained that the committee would not undermine the constitutional mandates of other state institutions with prosecutorial powers.

How to contact ORAL

People can make reports to ORAL through the toll-free number 0800 900 111 or its official website, www.oralgh.org.

Suspected corruption could be reported via email at public@oralgh.org.

At the time, Mahama's transition team has assured that the confidentiality of informants who make reports will be protected.

The transition team assured that these platforms prioritise security and confidentiality to protect informants from any risk of reprisal.

ORAL committee praised

YEN.com.gh reported that Mensah Thompson of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has lauded the composition of the preparatory committee for ORAL.

The Executive Director of ASEPA told YEN.com.gh that Mahama made excellent choices with the committee.

“If you look at Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, he has been working assiduously in opposition to uncover most of the rot they are going to be investigating so it will come in very handy to have him on the committee.”

