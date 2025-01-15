The wife of renowned broadcaster Kofi Adoma Nwawani has reacted to her husband's shooting allegations

Several reports indicate that the media practitioner had been hospitalised after he was shot in the eye

His wife expressed her gratitude to well-wishers after sharing an update on her husband's health condition

Miracle Adoma, also known as Nana Eturba, has opened up about the ongoing rumours that her husband, Kofi Adoma Nwawani, has been shot.

Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's Wife Speaks From Dubai, Shares Update On Shooting Rumours

Source: Facebook

Reports from trusted colleagues close to the broadcaster, including Afia Pokuwaa Vim Lady, indicate that the broadcaster was shot in the eye.

Per another report, the broadcaster was swiftly flown to Dubai for medical care.

The broadcaster's wife shared an update on social media, sharing her frustrations about the ongoing rumours.

In her post, she confirmed that she was in Dubai and expressed her gratitude towards the increasing concerns after her husband's alleged shooting saying,

"Sorry I can’t respond to the numerous WhatsApp calls on my phone and that of my Husband now. Currently he is stable and we hope for the best. Thanks for the care."

Ogyam begs Dr Likee after his arrest

In another news report by YEN.com.gh, Ogyam begged Dr Likee for forgiveness after being arrested for making allegations against him.

The controversial actor emphasised the need for his colleague and his team to withdraw the case from the police so they could settle it at home.

Ogyam jokingly told the content creator, who was also being sought after by Dr Likee's team, to hide and save himself.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh