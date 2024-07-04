The Tamale Teaching Hospital has been hit by an oxygen supply shortage since Monday, July 1, 2024

The shortage was due to the shutdown of the facility's oxygen plant after the engine caught fire

The hospital has been liaising with oxygen suppliers in Kumasi, other health facilities and the Ghana Health Service to prevent a calamity

An oxygen supply shortage has affected the Tamale Teaching Hospital, the largest referral centre in the north of Ghana.

The shortage is due to the shutdown of the facility’s oxygen plant on Monday, July 1, 2024, due to a faulty engine.

The hospital's oxygen plant's engine caught fire on Monday, July 1, 2024.

Source: Getty Images

Zuberu Alidu, the Public Relations Officer at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, noted in an interview with Channel One TV that the oxygen plant’s engine caught fire on Monday, resulting in its shutdown.

He said the situation has led to an oxygen supply shortage at the facility.

To salvage the situation, the hospital’s authorities have liaised with suppliers in Kumasi to supply oxygen tanks.

He said this has staved off any potential calamity due to the shortage.

He also noted that the hospital's management has been in touch with other health centres in the area and the Ghana Health Service to ensure that referrals to the hospital are within their current limits.

In the meantime, technical experts are working round the clock to fix the oxygen plant; however, a completion date for the repair has not been announced.

The hospital has, therefore, resorted to using available concentrators to mitigate the oxygen shortage.

The Tamale Teaching Hospital urged patients and their loved ones to keep calm as the hospital ensures the timely repair of the plant.

15 children die in Tamale Teaching Hospital over pediatric dialysis machine shortage

A heartbreaking turn of events unfolded at the Tamale Teaching Hospital as the shortage of pediatric dialysis machines and consumables resulted in the tragic loss of 15 children.

The dire situation has compelled healthcare workers to resort to using adult machines, posing an extreme risk to the lives of vulnerable young patients.

According to Citi News, Adam Yahaya Wanzam, the Nurse Manager of the Tamale Teaching Hospital Dialysis Unit, issued a desperate plea for assistance.

Wanzam urged the government, individuals, and non-governmental organizations to step forward and provide life-saving equipment and supplies.

Tamale Hospital hit by medical supplies shortage

YEN.com.gh reported that patients who report to the Tamale Teaching Hospital to receive medical attention and possible surgery will no longer be able to do so.

The hospital's management said they would not be able to conduct surgeries due to the lack of essential supplies and water.

Until essential supplies and water are provided, surgeries at the Tamale Hospital will remain on hold.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh