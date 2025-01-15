Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo took over voice-over duties from his girlfriend for their latest TikTok video

The Black Stars striker and his girlfriend, Jordeen, shared their day before the game against West Brom

Semenyo scored for AFC Bournemouth in their games against West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea in the FA Cup and EPL respectively

Antoine Semenyo and his girlfriend Jordeen Buckley continue to express deep love for each other with another romantic moment on social media.

The red-hot Ghanaian footballer hogged the headlines in England last night with another Man of the Match performance for AFC Bournemouth against Chelsea.

Semenyo scored his sixth goal of the season with a thunderous strike a few days after netting in the big FA Cup win over West Bromwich Albion.

Antoine Semenyo takes over voice-over duty in girlfriend's TikTok video. Photo: Robin Jones TikTok/ @jordeenb.

Source: Getty Images

In a video shared on social media, the striker was with his girlfriend on Saturday before the game at Vitality. Jordeen, who is active on the social media app TikTok, recorded their day together.

The Black Stars forward took over the voice-over duties, romantically describing her day.

The two were spotted together earlier that week as Semenyo celebrated his 25th birthday.

Ms Buckley has been a regular attendee at the Vitality to watch her boyfriend's matches.

Meanwhile, Semenyo is already attracting interest from the top clubs in England, with Liverpool and Newcastle United linked to the former Bristol City player.

The 25-year-old has scored seven goals across all competitions for the Cherries this season as they continue their fine campaign.

Semenyo joined Bournemouth in January 2023 and has netted 15 Premier League goals for the club.

Semenyo reacts after Chelsea draw

The Bournemouth forward was left disappointed after the Cherries conceded late to draw 2-2 at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea.

"Ryan Christie got the ball, and it was a shift and shoot. I knew what I was going to do. The execution was right, and it went in the net," he said as he reflected on his goal on TNT Sports, as quoted by BBC.

"Take the point and we move on to the next game. It's all we can do.

"We got in and the manager wasn't happy. Livened us up really. We needed the intensity and to get the press right. That's how we've got our points this season, by showing our resilience. We just need to keep going as a team."

Bournemouth ended the game with ten men after David Brook was sent off late in the game.

"I didn't even see it so I don't know what happened. We saw the VAR come up and obviously, we were all worried when that happened," added Semenyo.

Fans hail Semenyo after Chelsea display

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that football fans took to social media to react to the performance of Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo after the game against Chelsea in the Premier League.

The AFC Bournemouth striker was in terrific form against the Blues, creating a goal and scoring one in the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Semenyo, who is on the radar of Liverpool and Newcastle United, proved once again why he is one of the hottest forwards in the Premier League. He has now netted six goals in the Premier League. Read more:

