Kwabena Kwabena finally opens up on Kumasi-Accra highway accident; video drops

Ghanaian musician, Kwabena Kwabena, has recounted how he escaped death and injury following his near-fatal accident that was reported in the media on the first day of June.

While narrating the incident to a friend, Kwabena Kwabena indicated that there was some form of divine intervention on the day.

According to him, the two cars that were involved in the accident were the only cars that were on the highway at the time.

He said the other car, a Kia Sorento, hit the brakes and started spinning on the road.

The singer added that his act of bravery which forced him to hit the front part of the spinning car sent his car spinning in the bush and managed to save the situation.

The highlife singer said no harm came to him or artiste manager, Nana Poku Ashis, who was also in the same car.

It was earlier reported that the award-winning Ghanaian musician Kwabena Kwabena together with artiste manager, Nana Poku Ashis, were involved in a car crash.

According to the reports, the accident happened on the Kumasi Highway.

The accident saw the car of the musician skidding off the road into the bushes.

