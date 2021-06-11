Nkonkonsa pens emotional apology letter to wife following Abena Korkor saga

Nkonkonsa has sent a message to his wife on the occasion of their marriage anniversary

He indicated that he was ashamed and disappointed in the things that have been said about him in the past few days in connection with Abena Korkor's revelations

The blogger and his wife are celebrating their marriage anniversary today, June 11, 2021

Ghanaian blogger, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, has penned an emotional apology letter to his wife, Victoria Lebene following his link to Nana Abena Korkor Addo.

The award-winning blogger indicated that he was embarrassed and ashamed of the incidents that have happened over the past few days and have dragged his name into the mud.

He recounted how he thought he was never going to find true love until Lebene came his way and changed his life totally.

Eugene went on to recount how some years down the line, people chided him for being too broke to find a woman to love him.

He however said Victoria Lebene came into his life and proved all his critics wrong and was still standing by him in the midst of all his current storms.

Nkonkonsa tagged his wife as an angel and added that she was every man's dream wife since she was still supportive even in the face of opposition.

In rounding up his long note to his wife, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah asked his fans and followers to say some prayers for his wife because she was in dire need of them.

He signed off by confessing his undying love for his wife and also wished her a happy anniversary.

Eugene has been in the news for a couple of days after his name popped up in the books of Abena Korkor.

A back and forth ensued for days with both parties dropping screenshots and 'receipts' of their engagement.

