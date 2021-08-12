A Ghanaian man is asking the public to come to his aid and help convince the woman he loves not to leave him

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man recounted in tears that, his girlfriend wants a break up without any reason

Speaking to the girlfriend she revealed her reason for leaving is because he doesn't treat her well and is always shouting at her in front of people

A Ghanaian man by the name, Ibrahim Dawda has taken to Adom TV's Obra Show to ask for help in convincing his girlfriend not to leave him.

Recounting, he said the girlfriend requested a break-up without providing any reason at all.

All attempts to convince her to stay or at least give a candid reason for her decision has proved futile, Dawda said.

The young man intimated this would be the second time something like this is happening to him.

I need help to stop my Girlfriend from Breaking up with me - Ghanaian Man Pleads

Source: UGC

His ex-girlfriend left him out of the blue, he added.

Ibrahim revealed the reason for his ex leaving was because he lived with her in his family house and the family took a liking to maltreat her.

Dawda said the main reason why he's pleading for his woman to stay is that he doesn't want to sleep alone.

Speaking to his girlfriend, Rosalina who is 22 years, she said Ibrahim likes to insult her in front of people.

She added that, the fights are unbearable and he is fond of accusing her of being a cheat anytime she wants to go out.

The couple had a lot to say about their relationship.

Watch the video below;

Source: Yen