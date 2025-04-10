Experienced Ghanaian sports writer Ken Bediako has issued a timely reminder to Black Stars No.1 Benjamin Asare

Bediako does not believe the Hearts of Oak goalkeeper has earned an undisputed starting place in the team

Benjamin Asare kept two clean sheets in a row in his first two games for the senior Ghana national football team

Veteran Ghanaian sports journalist Ken Bediako has issued a strong caution to Ghanaian fans and analysts following the recent emergence of Benjamin Asare as Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Despite the Hearts of Oak goalkeeper’s back-to-back clean sheets in matches against Chad and Madagascar, Bediako insists that Asare has not yet earned the status of an "undisputed No.1" and should remain humble amid the early praise.

Impressive start, but more to prove

Benjamin Asare’s performances in Ghana’s recent FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers were commendable. The local-based shot-stopper stood firm between the sticks, helping the Black Stars secure crucial victories without conceding a goal as the BBC reported.

Head coach Otto Addo’s decision to start Asare over more seasoned goalkeepers like Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Joseph Wollacott raised eyebrows, but the young keeper repaid the faith with composed performances, and the former Dortmund coach later explained why he made that bold decision.

However, for Ken Bediako, who has seen Ghanaian football through decades of evolution, two matches against relatively low-ranked opposition are not sufficient to crown Asare as a top-tier international goalkeeper, making the bold comments on Ghanasoccernet.com.

“I can boldly say goalkeeper Asare is yet to be tested. Clean sheets against teams like Chad and Madagascar are not a strong enough basis to assess a goalkeeper's long-term quality.''

Greats of Ghana’s goalkeeping past

In making his case, Bediako referenced a host of legendary Ghanaian goalkeepers, including Edward Ansah, Salifu Ansah, Abukari Damba, Nanabanyin Crentsil, Fatau Dauda, Simon Addo, Ibrahim Dosu, and George Owu.

“Edward Ansah, Salifu Ansah, Abukari Damba, Nanabanyin Crentsil, Fatau Dauda, Simon Addo, Ibrahim Dosu, George Owoo and co were excellent. In my view, Asare is yet to match any of these former stalwarts,” Bediako emphasized.

These names are not mere mentions, but they represent a lineage of excellence and resilience in Ghana’s goalkeeping history.

From Dauda’s heroics at the Africa Cup of Nations to Simon Addo’s command during the 1992 Olympic Games, these keepers built reputations over years, facing Africa’s and the world’s best attackers.

Call for Benjamin Asare to remain humble

In light of the early acclaim surrounding Benjamin Asare, Bediako warned against premature celebration, particularly from supporters who may be eager to champion a home-based hero.

“He should therefore not be swollen-headed,”

Asare's selection is indeed significant, especially given the rarity of local-based players being handed starting roles in key World Cup qualifiers. But Bediako sees the narrative around Asare's rise as potentially misleading and premature.

Too early to hail Benjamin Asare

There has also been growing discussion around what Asare’s inclusion might mean for the prospects of home-based players.

Some fans and key football figures, including Hearts of Oak board member Dr.. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, have lauded his performances as a signal that the Ghana Premier League can still produce talents worthy of national team roles.

But the knowlegeable sports writer, Ken Bediako, is not convinced this is a moment for such conclusions.

“This talk of his performance making a bold statement for home-based players must not be entertained. Too early please,” he remarked.

His stance underscores a concern that drawing larger conclusions from two matches against Chad and Madagascar could lead to a false sense of security or even complacency in the national setup. The journalist is advocating for measured expectations and long-term consistency before granting accolades.

The bigger picture

Otto Addo’s decision to select Hearts of Oak's Asare ahead of Ati-Zigi and Wollacott signals a shift—or at least a willingness to challenge the established order.

However, in the view of seasoned observers like Bediako, such decisions must be based on long-term form, not just temporary performances.

At best, Asare’s rise should serve as a reminder to all goalkeepers that competition for the national jersey is wide open.

At worst, it could mislead fans into thinking the goalkeeping position is now "solved." For a nation like Ghana, where expectations at international tournaments are sky-high, complacency is a dangerous luxury.

Five local players Otto Addo might look at

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the list of five home-based players that head coach of Ghana, Otto Addo, migh want to invite to the Black Stars for the September 2025 World Cup qualifiers.

The Ghana Premier League was represented by three players in the recent Otto Addo Ghana squad for the Chad and Madagascar WC Group I qualifying fixtures, featuring Benjamin Asare of Hearts of Oak, Razak Simpson of Nations FC, and Kamaradini Mamudu of Medeama SC.

