Jochebed Safo, one of the daughters of Apostle Kwadwo Safo, has released stunning photo on social media.

Jochebed who is also known as Awura Adwoa shared the photos in celebration of her new age.

She celebrated her 32nd birthday on Saturday, June 12, 2021 and decided to bless her followers with some photos. In all, Jochebed shared five lovely photos.

Jochebed: Apostle Kwadwo Safo's Last Daughter Pops Up With 5 Stunning Photos On Her 32nd Birthday Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

The photos which were spotted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram blog, Sweet Maame Adwoa, had the beautiful Jochebed flaunting her good looks in different gorgeous outfits.

The of them had the birthday girl wearing a goldnad black coloured dress while sitting in couch. Beside her was a bouquet of balloons with the inscription 'Happy birthday Joche'.

The second photo had her wearing the same gold-coloured dress but standing.

In the third photo, Jochebed rocked a silver-coloured lace dress while she went for hot colours, blue and yellow in the fourth and fifth photos.

Swipe below to see the beautiful photos of Jochebed:

