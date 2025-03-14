Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's new custom-branded Gulfstream private jet landed in Ghana ahead of his 40th birthday celebration

The renowned Bills Micro Finance CEO, in a video, checked out the private jet at the airport and flew with it for the first time

Many Ghanaians including celebrities commented on Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's post where he celebrated the new jet's arrival

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Quick Angels, the parent company of Bills Micro Finance, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's newly purchased custom-branded Gulfstream private jet has landed in Ghana.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye flies in his new private jet as it lands in Ghana ahead of his 40th birthday. Photo source: @richardniiarmahquaye

Source: Instagram

The renowned Ghanaian business mogul took to his official Instagram page to share a video of himself checking out the expensive jet for the first time as it arrived on the tarmac at the airport.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, rocking an expensive suit, beamed with excitement as he subsequently boarded the Gulfstream custom-branded jet and had his pilot fly him to another destination.

On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, the Bills Microcredit CEO courted attention and earned the admiration of many Ghanaian and international celebrities after he announced that he had acquired the branded private jet ahead of his 40th birthday on March 21, 2025.

Quaye's private jet was branded with the initials of his name, RNAQ, printed boldly on the body of the private plane.

Per checks on the internet, a new Gulfstream private jet costs between $23m for a 2023 model Gulfstream G280 and $72.5m for a 2024 model Gulfstream G800.

Richard Nii-Armah flaunts his expensive Bugatti Chiron and Rolls Royce ahead of his 40th birthday. Photo source: @richardniiarmahquaye

Source: Instagram

In addition to the new custom-branded Gulfstream private jet, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye also announced the acquisition of an expensive red and black Bugatti Chiron, similar to Despite Media CEO Dr Osei Kwame Despite's own.

Over the years, the business mogul has made the headlines flaunting his impressive fleet of cars and properties.

In 2023, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye gave Ghanaians a glimpse of his vast wealth as he unveiled his huge mansion, a one-storey building with a big compound decorated beautifully as he celebrated his 38th birthday in a grand celebratory event.

The Bills Microcredit CEO's mansion was also filled with numerous expensive cars, including a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, Bentley, Range Rover and a Rolls Royce.

Below is the video of Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's private jet arriving in Ghana:

Reactions to Richard Quaye's new private jet

Many Ghanaians, including top musicians, thronged to the comments section of Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's social media post to celebrate the arrival of the newly purchased Gulfstream private jet. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

amgmedikal commented:

"Flyoverdem 🔥🔥."

archipalago said:

"It’s not easy! Congrats once again Champ! 👊🏿."

kernelsticksofficial commented:

"Congratulations🎈🎊 Boss! Highest feat 🤩.

richboi_benson said:

"I believe in myself say I go make am, and nothing go fit stop me 👏🔥🙌."

nodoubt137 commented:

"Bro spent almost 30 million dollars on a Jet. Wow, bro is a billionaire I swear 🙌🔥❤️."

Richard Quaye's Bugatti Chiron lands in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Quaye's Bugatti Chiron landed in Ghana, a few days after he announced its purchase on social media.

The businessman was swarmed by media personnel as he stormed the Tema port to clear the expensive car and take it home for the first time.

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to congratulate Nii-Armah Quaye on being the latest high-profile figure to purchase a Bugatti Chiron.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh