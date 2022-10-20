Hajia Bintu visited a restaurant in East Legon in a beautiful dress and had a good time as she showed off her dance moves

The excited TikToker had her fans excited as she dropped a video narrating her time out at the restaurant and the exciting stuff that happened

Folks were pleased by Hajia Bintu's video and could not get enough of her intoxicating looks as they showered her with praise

Hajia Bintu shows off dance moves Source: TikTok

Popular Ghanaian TikToker, Hajia Bintu, had fans drooling as she shared a video of herself at a restaurant looking gorgeous in a flamboyant and eye-catching outfit.

In the video, Bintu narrated her time out and how much fun she had. She visited a restaurant at East Legon and turned heads with her exquisite looks.

Folks at the eatery recognised the superstar and took videos with her. The TikToker, who loves dancing, could not resist the urge to get on the dance floor when the DJ played a tune she liked.

The excited TikToker showed how good a dancer she was as she wiggled her body and moved her feet to the melody. Like every other Hajia Bintu dance video, the footage pleased her followers greatly as they showered her with words of praise and admiration.

Fans Of Hajia Bintu Fawn Over Her

Sista Yharh was in love with Hajia's looks:

When I see you on social media I thought You were too knowing buh when I saw at zee lounge I noticed you were very free and naturally beautiful

Akua agyemang wrote:

Yhyh you soo beautiful and respectful I think , God shld continue to bless you

Lilian Asare also wrote:

she's stunning and she knows it we love to see it ❤️

