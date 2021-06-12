Tracey Boakye has held a party for her daughter, Nhyira, to mark the girl's first birthday

The party had Nana Ama McBrown, Afia Schwar, Moesha Boduong, Sista Afia, Ellen White, and other stars in attendance

A video from the party has popped up showing how the stars joined the birthday girl to cut her cake

Nhyira's birthday party comes exactly one month after she turned one year old

Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye has organised a lavish party for her daughter Nana Akua Nhyira.

The party which came off at the actress' residence in Accra was in celebration of Nhyira's first birthday.

Nhyira's first birthday party was a well-attended event with a list of top stars in attendance which could rival many entertainment shows in Ghana.

McBrown, Afia Schwar, and others joined Tracey Boakye's daughter, Nhyira, to cut cake at her 1st birthday party @sweet_maame_adwoa

YEN.com.gh has already published first videos from the party showing Afia Schwarzenegger, Moesha Boduong, Diamond Appiah, at the party.

The latest to come from Nhyira's birthday is a video of the special moment when the little girl cut her beautiful cake.

The video shows more stars including Nana Ama McBrown, Sista Afia, Ellen Kyei White, Christiana Awuni, and many others joining Nhyira to do the cake cutting honours.

YEN.com.gh saw the video on Sweet Maame Adwoa's page on Instagram.

Watch the video of the cake cutting moment below:

Nhyira's actual birthday

It is worthy to note that Tracey Boakye's daughter turned one year old about one month ago.

Nhyira's was born on May 13, 2020. Her mother only shared photos of the little girl last month and decided to push the actual party forward.

From the look of things, Tracey wanted to hold such a lavish and big celebration fro the little girl.

