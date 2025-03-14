Funny Face has eulogised the Dr George Akuffo Dampare after he was removed from his post as Ghana's Inspector General of Police

The comedian reflected on his mental health woes which landed him in prison and led him to meet the IGP

His heartwarming post attracted comments from many of Funny Face's fans who continue to root for the comedian

Ghana's president John Dramani Mahama after removing Dr George Akuffo Dampare from his post as the Inspector General of Police has thrown the country into a frenzy.

Comedian and actor, Funny Face is one of many Ghanaians who will sorely miss the dismissed security chief.

In a recent post, the comedian shared a heartwarming farewell message honouring the former IGP.

The comedian reflected on his mental health woes which landed him. In 2022, he was arrested by the police for issuing threats and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Later that year, when he bounced back fully sober, the comedian earned an invitation to visit Dampare in his office - a meeting he appears to cherish to date.

On hearing that Mahama had appointed COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno to replace Dampare, Funny Face wrote,

"Thank you for ur words of encouragement and motivation DADDY during my trying times ... I wish you all the best in the coming years .. GOD bless you 🙏."

Why was Dampare sacked?

The former IGP Dampare was appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo on 21 July 2021 effective 1 August 2021, taking over from James Oppong-Boanuh who had been serving since October 2019.

The calls for him to be removed began after the National Democratic Congress won the 2024 elections ushering in a new administration.

Some key political commentators including the founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, cautioned against the IGP's removal as a potential political misstep, deeming it highly risky.

Lead researcher at Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwa, also advised against removing Dampare citing his popularity.

According to Dankwa, his performance and leadership skills have made him the most popular security chief in recent history.

Video of new IGP Yohuno dancing

A video of the new IGP Christian Yohuno dancing has surfaced on social media, and it has stirred reactions.

YEN.com.gh reported that in the viral video, he showed off his dance moves after news of his promotion.

Many Ghanaians are still sharing their opinion on the appointment, with many still backing Dr Dampare.

