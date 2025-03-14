Agradaa, Salifu Amoako Rejoice As Muntaka Mubarak Presents Complimentary Cards To Prominent Pastors
Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Agradaa or Evangelist Mama Pat could not conceal her joy when she joined a group of pastors to receive VIP complimentary cards.
The cards were issued by Interior Minister, Muntaka Mubarak, at a recent event. Other pastors who received the cards included Bishop Salifu Amoako, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, Agradaa's husband, etc.
In a video that has surfaced on social media, Agradaa was captured beaming pride as she flaunted the VIP complimentary card.
She was also seen interacting with the other pastors including Bishop Salifu Amoako, at the special meeting held for clergymen by Muntaka Mubarak on March 12, 2025.
What is a VIP complimentary card?
A VIP complimentary card is a special card that offers people exclusive benefits and access to services.
The purpose for distributing the cards has not been stated by the government, however, the gesture seeks to give the aforementioned clergymen special privileges.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
