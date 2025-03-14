Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Agradaa or Evangelist Mama Pat could not conceal her joy when she joined a group of pastors to receive VIP complimentary cards.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The cards were issued by Interior Minister, Muntaka Mubarak, at a recent event. Other pastors who received the cards included Bishop Salifu Amoako, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, Agradaa's husband, etc.

Salifu Amoako and Agradaa exchange pleasantries with Muntaka. Image source: BigKay

Source: TikTok

In a video that has surfaced on social media, Agradaa was captured beaming pride as she flaunted the VIP complimentary card.

She was also seen interacting with the other pastors including Bishop Salifu Amoako, at the special meeting held for clergymen by Muntaka Mubarak on March 12, 2025.

What is a VIP complimentary card?

A VIP complimentary card is a special card that offers people exclusive benefits and access to services.

The purpose for distributing the cards has not been stated by the government, however, the gesture seeks to give the aforementioned clergymen special privileges.

Watch the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh