Okomfour Kwadee recently experienced a close brush with the law as he was involved in a tense situation

The embattled rapper was seen angry and shirtless making his frustrations known to a helpful police officer

The police officer, star-struck and overwhelmed with emotions, paid critical heed to the musician

A recent video of Okomfour Kwadee and his encounter with a police officer has spiked up concerns for his well-being.

Okomfour Kwadee angrily speaking to a gun-wielding officer. Photo source: Policehunter, OkomfourKwadee

Bits of the video popped up on social media days ago. But it was too short to uncover the video's import.

In a follow-up which has just resurfaced online, Okomfour Kwadee was seen aggressively lodging a complaint to a police officer.

Kwadee seemed agitated by another individual who did not show up in the video. Whilst their conversation wasn't clear due to the noisy background, Kwadee could be heard confessing to having allegedly burned some items belonging to the other individual.

With Kwadee's Ofie Nipa playing in the background, it felt like a soul-crushing soundtrack to the beloved storyteller's woes.

Fans overwhelmed with pity and grief thronged the comments section to share their concerns.

Kwadee's video is below.

Ghanaians react as police come to Kwadee's aid

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Okomfuor Kwadee's recent woes.

Obibini Kofi Tetteh I noted:

my favorite musician of all time. He introduced his own genre.

Ishimoto said:

So if incase this guy dies now God forbid Ghana music industry n the musicians can go the funeral?

kwaku yaba asked:

I've been asking what went wrong??

Anyway do they have to be showing him on social media in this state ??

nahGod quizzed:

the question is where is all his royalties going 😭😭😭....

Bless said:

people have to bring you to second chance you'll be fine gets better by the name of the Holy spirit and the power of the Holy ghost will be healed 🙏

irokk shared

I am even weeping. oh God so this background song was his own future prophecy. eiii ewiase Nye de. hmmmm

Captain Planet canvases support for Kwadee

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Captain Planet had shared his frustrations about Kwadee's long-existing situation.

The rapper formerly of the 4x4 music group sent a chilling message to stakeholders in the Ghanaian music industry alerting them about Kwadee's woes.

Captain Planet said he feared the worst might happen soon if the stakeholders don't unite and support the legendary hiplife storyteller.

