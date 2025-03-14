Retired professional footballer Bukom Banku shared a humble video of him and his wife Akorkor Martha enjoying their meal while seated on the floor

In the video, they had a bowl of soup and a black rubber beside the bowl that contained a swallow meal that looked like kenkey

Many people wondered whether he did not make any money from boxing, and why he could not afford a dining table set

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Retired Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku shared a humble video of him and his wife Akorkor Martha seated on the floor and enjoying their food.

Bukom Banku and his wife Akorkor Martha sit on the floor to eat. Image Credit: @officialbukombanku

Source: TikTok

Bukom Banku and his wife dine

Bukom Banku took to his TikTok account, @officialbukombanku, to share a heartwarming video of himself and his ever-gorgeous wife, Akorkor Martha enjoying their meal.

The married couple were captured enjoying what looked like kenkey and soup. The swallow they enjoyed with the soup was in a rubber while the soup was in a bowl.

The retired boxer and his beautiful wife sat on the floor in the comfort of their home to enjoy the delicious Ghanaian delicacy.

He edited the video using a viral audio that spoke about the challenges they were facing and how they were coping.

In the viral video, Bukom Banku was seen drinking the soup from the bowl, leaving his wife hanging.

Reactions to Bukom Banku and his wife eating

Many people in the comment section were concerned about the state at which Bukom Banku and his wife Akorkor Martha were living.

They wondered whether he did not save enough money from his boxing career to afford a dining table or furniture.

Others also admired their humble side and showered them with praise for not living and portraying a fake life on social media.

Below are the opinions of social media users to the video of Bukom Banku and his wife Akorkor Martha dining on the floor:

ikeeen said:

"After all those glories and money you couldn't get dinning hall and table."

Queen Tessa said:

"You really love this your wife because I know you have many wives 😍😍😍."

1Gad said:

"Am proud of you champs ..for showing much love to this woman."

COACH OLIVER said:

"Why are you always wearing…. Is it snowing there?? 😂"

zoozoo said:

"Why are you people not talking about the curtains."

NHYIRABA QUAKU said:

"Are you guys sleeping on the floor."

bizymoneyswitchgh said:

"Most will be difficult to understand this man🥰💪💪."

Dada Poga Aries ®️♈🔥✌ said:

"Awww Akuorkor Martha maa ba, Abidjan Kleto waa bo koraa.. Eiish😳😂😂😂."

Bukom Banku and his wife Akorkor Martha

Bukom Banku and his wife Akorkor Martha in photos. Image Credit: @officialbukombanku

Source: Instagram

Bukom Banku flaunts his wife

YEN.com.gh reported that retired professional boxer Bukom Banku delighted fans by sharing a heartwarming video of his wife, Akorkor Martha, on TikTok.

In the viral video, Akorkor Martha appeared slightly shy, turning her face away from the camera while elegantly dressed in a fitted pink outfit.

Many social media users admired Bukom Banku's wife's natural beauty, while others suggested a skincare brand should sponsor her for a pampering session.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh