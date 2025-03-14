Fans can watch the Black Stars' first two training sessions at the Accra Sports Stadium

The Black Stars will have a closed session to fine-tune their tactics before the Ghana vs Chad World Cup qualifier

Coach Otto Addo will address the media on March 20, offering insights into the team’s preparations

As Ghana gears up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, anticipation is building for the Black Stars' opening match, with Otto Addo and his charges on a mission to make amends for their disastrous AFCON 2025 non-qualification.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has released the full schedule of the team's preparations, starting with a series of public training sessions and press engagements.

The Black Stars will face their next challenge with eyes on a successful campaign, aiming to secure a spot in the next global football spectacle to be hosted by USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Black Stars of Ghana pre-match training sessions

The Black Stars are set to begin their preparations on Monday, March 17, with their first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The session is significant not only because it marks the beginning of their World Cup journey but also because it will be open to the public.

Fans are invited to witness the team’s early drills as they get ready for the upcoming qualifier match.

This open session reflects the GFA's commitment to involving supporters in the process, providing a unique opportunity for fans to get closer to their national team.

On Tuesday, March 18, the Black Stars will again train at the Accra Sports Stadium. This second session will be open to the public as well but with a slight adjustment in timing.

Fans will be able to watch the training after 5:30 PM GMT, ensuring that those who work during the day can still be part of the experience.

The evening session will allow supporters to see the players in action as they fine-tune their skills ahead of the big match.

The Black Stars' coaching staff are expected to use this time to focus on tactical drills, team coordination, and individual player development as they prepare for the challenges ahead.

However, Wednesday, March 19, will be a private training day. The session will not be open to the public, providing the team with a day of focused preparation.

This is likely when coach Otto Addo, who did not invite the in-form Andre Ayew, will begin implementing specific strategies for the match, refining set pieces, and finalizing the team lineup.

Such sessions are critical for addressing any last-minute adjustments before the competitive encounter.

Ghana vs Chad: Otto Addo's press conference

The official build-up to the match will continue with an important media event. On Thursday, March 20, head coach Otto Addo will hold a pre-match press conference at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The event is scheduled for 4:50 PM GMT, and it will be a pivotal moment for the media and fans to hear the coach’s thoughts ahead of the qualifier.

Coach Addo is expected to provide insights into the team’s preparations, player availability, and tactical approach for the upcoming match.

His statements will also shed light on how the Black Stars plan to approach their opponents and what expectations fans can have for the match.

The press conference will also be a crucial platform for Otto Addo to address any questions concerning player injuries, squad dynamics, and strategies for the game.

Given the significance of the World Cup qualifiers, every statement and decision made in the lead-up to the match will be scrutinized by Ghanaian soccer fans and analysts alike.

Ghana vs Chad: What to expect

Ghana’s road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup began with high hopes and strong ambitions under Otto Addo after defeating Mali on the road and beating Central African Republic in Kumasi.

The Black Stars have a rich history in international football, and their passionate supporters are eager to see the team qualify for the next edition of the global tournament after missing out on the AFCON 2025 to take place in Morocco this year.

Next week's preparations will be critical, not just in terms of physical readiness but also in ensuring that the team is mentally and tactically prepared for the challenges ahead.

For Ghanaian football fanatics, the public training sessions are a rare opportunity to witness the team up close, while the press conference will provide key insights from the technical bench.

As the days lead up to the match, the excitement around the Black Stars' journey to the World Cup will only continue to grow.

With the full schedule now available, Ghana's national football team is ready to take the next step toward qualification.

The foreign-based stars are expected to start traveling to the country once the upcoming club games are completed while the three-home based players are already poised for action.

No Kotoko player for Ghana vs Chad qualifier

