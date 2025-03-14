PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Sadio Mane celebrated a major personal milestone in style, breaking his goal drought during Al-Nassr’s Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Kholood on Friday night.

The 32-year-old, who had gone three games without scoring, found the back of the net in a moment that combined footballing brilliance with a heartfelt tribute.

Sadio Mane ends goal-scoring drought

Mane’s goal came after Cristiano Ronaldo had put Al-Nassr ahead.

Positioned inside the box, he latched onto a perfectly timed pass from Salem Al Najdi, dispatching a composed first-time finish that sent the home crowd into raptures.

That strike took his tally to seven goals in as many games, per Roshn Saudi League on X, reaffirming his attacking instincts despite recent struggles in front of goal.

More than just the finish, however, it was the celebration that stole the spotlight.

Mane's celebration: A tribute to his newborn

After acknowledging Ronaldo’s involvement in the buildup and expressing gratitude to Al Najdi for the assist, Mane turned the focus to something even more personal.

He stopped, held out his arms, and mimicked the cradling of a baby—a touching tribute to his newborn daughter.

Reports confirm that Mane and his wife, Aisha Tamba, recently welcomed their first child together in Saudi Arabia.

According to Mostar Sport, the baby girl was born last Thursday, marking a new chapter in the winger’s life.

The two-time African Footballer of the Year married Aisha in January 2023, but their journey together in Saudi Arabia had to wait.

Mane, committed to her education, ensured she completed her diploma studies, achieving distinction, before she finally joined him.

While Mane’s playing career gradually approaches its twilight, his personal life flourishes with the arrival of his daughter.

Mane opens up on his ideal family dream

The former Liverpool and Bayern Munich star has long envisioned a big family, but as a devout Muslim, he places everything in God’s hands.

"Funny question. If it is just a choice, I would say 3 or 4. Except that it is God who decides, and I will thank Him no matter what," he told Senepeopleplus, as quoted by Goal.com.

For now, Mane’s fatherhood journey has begun in the best possible way—with a goal, a celebration, and the promise of a bright future both on and off the pitch.

Source: YEN.com.gh