Ship Dealer Oliver Khan was recently spotted with multimillionaire Kevin Okyere in the latter's private jet

The media personality shared the story about the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity after joining his radio colleagues on Pure FM

A video of his hilarious experience with the multi-millionaire has popped up online exciting scores of fans

Ghanaian media personality Ship Dealer recently shared his experience after meeting multimillionaire businessman Kevin Okyere.

Ship Dealer and Kevin Okyere lounging in a private jet. Photo source: TheShipDealerOliverKhanOfficial, OliverKhan

The businessman is the founder of Springfield Energy and has several other assets including his recently announced property on the ocean the size of New York City.

According to Ship Dealer, who is known for his hilarious made-up stories, he was to meet Kevin Okyere in a private jet he claimed to be his.

Ship Dealer bragged as he talked about the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the luxurious jet life.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kevin Okyere walked in on Ship Dealer who was enjoying his lounge.

The oil industry guru sat by him and played along. He thanked Ship Dealer for inviting him on the jet.

Ship Dealer used the experience as an opportunity to taunt his radio colleagues including Pure FM show host, Bright Kankam Boadu who have yet to experience his privileged lifestyle.

Ship Dealer and Kevin Okyere stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Ship Dealer's catch-up with multi-millionaire Kevin Okyere.

Yvonne Dankwa said:

We will run today 😂😂Mundia. Wofa dealer me feeli wo too much thanks for making my day always love u uncle ❤️💋

Kwame Boakye BoneNsuma remarked:

Adwuma no asi!!!! From the bottom of my heart, I’m soo glad for this guy. This is how life is supposed to be. Everyone must achieve their dreams.

Bra Kwame Amsterdam wrote:

Ship dealer is a clear example of how we should always says Good things about ourselves no matter the current situation...What a beautiful Aura created...big Kofi kankam boadu."

Adwoa Serwaa Nuamah remarked:

The main ship dealer… the “hair hoster” serving the richer to richest man with the drink. The son of the queen of the England… poverty doesn’t know ship dealer… If you say anything negative, he will come with his plane n crush ur house from the air to the ground. Give it to them one n only ship dealer who is a sick but has come😜

Nana Kwame Adjei added:

Your sitting posture tells it all that is not for you. Hahahahaha

Despite unveils his Tesla Cybertruck

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Osei Kwame Despite unveiled his Tesla Cybertruck for the first time in public.

The Despite Media CEO drew a large crowd as he parked the expensive car at businessman Kofi Amoa-Abban's mother's funeral.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite's new Tesla Cybertruck drew mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

