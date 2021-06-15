Beyoncé celebrates as her beautiful twins Rumi and Sir turn 4 years old

Beyoncé gave birth to her twins four years ago and decided to wish them a happy birthday on her website, showing them love

The Grammy Award-winning singer is thankful for her children and feels that she got two gifts rolled into one with the twins

In previous interviews with the press, Beyoncé expressed that she's suffered a lot of loss in her life but this made her stronger

Beyoncé is congratulating her children as they made another trip around the sun. On her website, the 39-year-old Grammy Award winner wished twins Rumi and Sir Carter a happy 4th birthday on Sunday.

"What's better than 1 gift... 2," Bey wrote on the homepage.

Beyoncé took to her website to wish her twins a happy birthday. Image: beyonce.com

Source: UGC

Jay-Z previously explained what the meaning is behind the children's unique names according to a report by People.

"Rumi is our favourite poet, so it was for our daughter. Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir," he said.

In her 2019 cover interview with Elle, Beyoncé opened up on balancing her business and her family life with Blue Ivy, Rumi, Sir, and her husband Jay-Z.

"I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life. Making sure I am present for my kids," she said.

Beyoncé said the pregnancy losses she experienced before welcoming Blue Ivy changed her perspective on success, explaining, that having miscarriages taught her that she had to mother herself before she could be a mother to someone else.

Beyoncé has learned a lot from motherhood and is loving life now. Image: @beyonce

Source: UGC

Trevor Noah couldn't keep it together after Beyoncé fist-bumped him

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Trevor Noah reflected on Beyoncé and Jay-Z fist-bumping him. Trevor Noah took to social media with a little Throw Back Thursday (TBT) post of Beyoncé and Jay Z at a basketball game where Queen Bey herself gave him a fist bump.

Taking to social media, Trevor shared the snap along with a lengthy caption trying to explain what this meant to him. Trevor started off by expressing what an honour it is to receive a fist bump from Beyoncé and Jay Z. Can you even imagine?

“I’ve thought of every possible caption for this picture but really what can I write? You’re at the @brooklynnets game, the King of Brooklyn walks in with his wife @beyonce and then they both fist bump you.”

Source: Yen