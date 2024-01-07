A video of Berla Mundi and her husband having a fun time at a public event is trending online

The video was recorded when the TV3 presenter and her husband apparently went to the Stonebwoy's album listening party

Netizens in their reaction expressed astonishment as to how the video resurfaced

An old video showing Berla Mundi having a fun time with her husband, David Tabi has surfaced on social media

The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of @KelvinO85770663 captured the pretty TV3 presenter and her then boyfriend at Stonebwoy's 5th Dimension album listening party which was held at Polo Beach Club in April last year.

The lovers who were seated next to each other were seen chatting and having a good time as music from Stonebwoy blared in the background.

Berla Mundi and David have a funtime Photo credit: @sweet_maame_adwoa/Instagram @Berla Mundi/Facebook

The 24-second video comes after it was reported that Berla Mundi and David Tabi got married in a private ceremony.

The video was captioned:

"So I knew the guy (David Tabi ) is the guy she went to Stonebwoys album listening with. This is last year ( Stonebwoy's album listening). Berla Mundi congratulations.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video expressed astonishment as to why the video resurfaced again.

@kwakupenny stated:

Yeah I saw them at Bhim Concert too

@VladmirSarkcess wrote:

People are digging

@JEDrepGH stated:

How you people dey kai these things herhh lol

@efuamiles1 reacted:

Since she left Gh one Tv it been one blessing to another am soo happy for her

@kojo_newnew added:

Policing peoples relationships

Berla Mundi'tells how she met her husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Berla Mundi broke her silence on the genesis of her relationship with David Tabi.

The 35-year-old told wedding guests that their marriage was"meant to be" because family and friends weaved their coming together without even knowing.

"And I said I love this guy because he’s been sending me DMs for many many months… and I said this guy is actually cute but then again, I don’t like social media stuff so I didn’t really pay attention to.

“Naana showed me his picture and immediately I started sending messages to people asking “do you know this guy?”

