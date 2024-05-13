The video of Cheddar's appearance at the Akwasidae is trending on social media

He presented a white horse to the Asantehene as he marked his 25th anniversary as Asantehene

Many people who thronged the comments section of the video praised Cheddar for his kind gesture

Ghanaian businessman and politician Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, received a mammoth welcome at the Akwasidae festival organised to celebrate Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on his 25 years as the occupant of the Golden Stool.

A video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Kofi TV showed the moment Cheddar and his wife had the chance to greet Asantehene.

The Leader of the New Force Movement, in celebrating the Asantehene, presented him with a beautiful white horse as a gift.

A mob of young men also gathered around his luxury vehicle, forcing Cheddar to address the crowd before he left.

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video showered praises on Cheddar.

Addai commented:

Ghana de3 if you don’t have money you can not greet Asantehene

mawuliyoung indicated:

Ghana's culture is so beautiful

Humble pointed:

Settings man meet the great King

Fleming Osei recounted;

Ashantis have the men

Rich hunty added:

All jokes aside cheddar is very respectful man when it comes to.

STEPHEN THE CSF MEMBER added:

such a humble president to be

Ama Homeda632 reported that:

they should teach him how to fira the ntoma

Isaac Asante replied:

i think the wife is good look at the end part i think we need him

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II rattles Ga during his birthday celebration

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has thanking the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, as he marks his 25th anniversary as the Asantehene and occupant of the Golden Stool.

In a video on TikTok, the Asantehene singled out the Ga Mantse for praise for the massive support shown him over the past few days of the Silver Jubilee celebration.

Otumfuo expressed gratitude over the decision of the Ga Manste to attend the upcoming Akwasidae festival.

