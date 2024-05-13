Otumfuo At 25: Cheddar Makes Grand Entrance At Manhyia Gifts Asantehene White Horse
- The video of Cheddar's appearance at the Akwasidae is trending on social media
- He presented a white horse to the Asantehene as he marked his 25th anniversary as Asantehene
- Many people who thronged the comments section of the video praised Cheddar for his kind gesture
Ghanaian businessman and politician Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, received a mammoth welcome at the Akwasidae festival organised to celebrate Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on his 25 years as the occupant of the Golden Stool.
A video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Kofi TV showed the moment Cheddar and his wife had the chance to greet Asantehene.
The Leader of the New Force Movement, in celebrating the Asantehene, presented him with a beautiful white horse as a gift.
Otumfuo at 25: Asantehene delights as Ga Mantse attends Akwasidae, gives him nice reception in video
A mob of young men also gathered around his luxury vehicle, forcing Cheddar to address the crowd before he left.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Watch the video
Netizens react to the video
Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video showered praises on Cheddar.
Ghana de3 if you don’t have money you can not greet Asantehene
mawuliyoung indicated:
Ghana's culture is so beautiful
Settings man meet the great King
Fleming Osei recounted;
Ashantis have the men
Rich hunty added:
All jokes aside cheddar is very respectful man when it comes to.
STEPHEN THE CSF MEMBER added:
such a humble president to be
Ama Homeda632 reported that:
they should teach him how to fira the ntoma
Isaac Asante replied:
i think the wife is good look at the end part i think we need him
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II rattles Ga during his birthday celebration
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has thanking the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, as he marks his 25th anniversary as the Asantehene and occupant of the Golden Stool.
In a video on TikTok, the Asantehene singled out the Ga Mantse for praise for the massive support shown him over the past few days of the Silver Jubilee celebration.
Otumfuo expressed gratitude over the decision of the Ga Manste to attend the upcoming Akwasidae festival.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh