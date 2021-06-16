• Ghanaian actress, Victoria Lebene, has made a new post of her husband, Eugene Nkansah, popularly called Nkonkonsa

• She described her husband as a perfect man from God who has been saved by Grace

• Lebene went on to curse anyone who would comment “anyhow” under the post

• Her husband has come under massive criticisms after former TV3 presenter, Abena Korkor, exposed him for having illicit affair with her after he got married

Ghanaian actress, Victoria Lebene, has caused a stir on social media with a new post she made about her husband, Nkonkonsa.

She shared a photo of her husband dressed in a shirt and a pair of shorts with a hat to match.

In the caption, Lebene wrote that God “uses and reveals through her”, and called on anyone who needs spiritual awakening to contact her.

She added that her husband has been saved by grace, and warned that anyone who would comment anyhow under the post would be cursed.

Perhaps, knowing how some Ghanaian social media users mock others under their posts, Lebene wrote that God will strike her husband’s critics, stressing that they should “mark it”.

The post has triggered massive reactions from fans with some describing it as “nonsense” and “useless”.

Post stirs reactions:

Tina, for instance, wrote in the Akan language that the post is useless:

tina_lynn32: “Saa post wei ɛho nhia!”

But Victoria responded by explaining that Tina would need to experience God in her life before understanding her post:

victorialebenee: “@tina_lynn32 You need to experience God in your life before you can comprehend!.”

Chicky also wrote that the post is nonsense:

chicky_judy: “The caption for nonsense post weak me.”

Others, however, praised Lebene:

jaidyderby: “God blessings on you two.”

iamby_trice: “Only matured people will understand.”

girlboss_iris: “Why won't you love ewe women.. we are the best.”

sefakorfekpe: “the last part of post kill men lah Daavi!!.”

iamamissah: “God bless you Auntie Vic.”

fosuakj: “You are example to all married women blessed you , men are all the same I admire you.”

milityeboah: “Much love big sis.”

aikorah: “God bless you dear. A virtuous woman.”

mzbenjohnson: “You are a great woman looking up to u.”

Background

Lebene’s strong post is borne out of the public ridicule she and her husband were subjected to when former TV3 presenter, Abena Korkor, exposed her husband for begging to have an illicit affair with her.

Eugene succeeded as Abena Korkor detailed what went on between them when she finally invited him over to her house.

