King Promise awed Ghanaians when he made an appearance at Black Sherif's concert in Toronto, Canada, on April 13, 2025

The singer mounted the stage and thrilled partygoers with back-to-back hits of his amid loud cheers and fans singing along

The videos from Black Sherif's concert overseas melted the hearts of many Ghanaians, while others admired their bond

Ghanaian singer King Promise made a special appearance at Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif's sold-out concert in Toronto, Canada, on April 13, 2025.

King Promise was at Black Sherif's concert

Those who attended Black Sherif's concert in Toronto were given a treat as King Promise mounted the stage and gave them a thrilling performance.

After Blacko entertained his fans with smashing hit songs from his Iron Boy album, he gave them a run for their money by bringing his fellow Ghanaian musician on stage.

In videos trending on social media, fans shouted at the top of their voices and cheered as Black Sherif was joined on stage by his colleague during the Iron Boy Tour.

Fans captured King Promise performing his top-charting songs such as Favourite Story, which features OliveTheBoy and Sarkodie.

The Ghanaian singer is also on tour for his newly released album, True To Self, and has sold-out concert venues in Hamburg, Washington DC and other countries.

The vide of King Promise at Black Sherif's concert is included:

Reactions to King Promise at Blacko's concert

With the two musicians being strong contenders for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards Artist of the Year award, many were in awe of their close bond.

Many Ghanaians and music lovers noted that such moments among A-list the country's musicians should be encouraged.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users to videos of King Promise making a guest appearance at Black Sherif's concert in Toronto:

bigboydiner0 said:

"This is what we love to see."

@charllycolegh said:

"King Promise made a surprise appearance to Black Sherif’s iron boy concert in Toronto, Canada 🇨🇦. Things I love to see👌🏽 5️⃣ ⭐️."

@SemexDaniel said:

"So e dey mean Blacko no dey see King Promise as Competition oh OK so he allow brotherman pass through,confident is when u complement ur colleagues without feeling insecure 🙄."

@LeroyFCB1 said:

"He never posted blacko’s album but went to perform his songs to get recognition 😂😂😂😂."

@abdulrauf_yb said:

"Why he nor put him for the album?"

Black Sherif's fans cry at his concert

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif was deeply touched after witnessing an emotional moment during his concert in New York City, where some fans were seen shedding tears as he performed.

The Soja hitmaker later shared a recap of the night on Instagram, describing the entire experience as something straight out of a movie. His heartfelt caption reflected the deep connection he shared with his audience.

The video from his performance in NYC sparked conversations online, with many fans praising the emotional depth of Black Sherif’s music and how his lyrics continued to inspire millions of people worldwide.

