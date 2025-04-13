Viral iPhone repair specialist Kwame Lighter has opened up about his trade as a phone technician

Kwame Lighter, the Kumasi-based phone technician, who recently went viral online, has opened up on his craft and life.

In a recent interview, Lighter shared how he has become the breadwinner in his family even though he did not attain higher education.

Viral iPhone repair specialist Kwame Lighter is doing well in his trade.

Kwame Lighter meets Sam George

On April 7, 2025, a video of Lighter, born Marlfred Kwame Kudu, demonstrating how he fixes a faulty iPhone 15 Pro Max emerged online.

In the video first shared on his Lighter Fixes Apple page, he explained the phone had developed a charging fault and the customer had sought help from other repairers to no avail.

Lighter, who operates from his shop at Adum PZ, Kumasi, demonstrated in his video that the iPhone was not charging. He then went ahead to fix it using some sophisticated tools.

After the video went viral, Kwame Lighter had the opportunity to meet Sam George, the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology & Innovation.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Lighter was spotted enjoying a hearty chat with Sam George in his office.

The Minister admitted that he was Lighter's fan and opened up about his desire to meet him since he went viral.

Kwame Lighter meets Sam George at his office on April 7, 2025.

Kwame Lighter opens up on his craft

Following the meeting with Sam George, Kwame Lighter sat down for an interview, talking about his talent.

The 27-year-old, who is a former student of Kumasi Senior High Technical School (KSTS), indicated that going to a tertiary school was not part of his plan because he knew the path he wanted to take.

According to him, he grew up unable to engage in a lot of physical activities involving boys and thus concentrated on fixing radios and other devices.

He developed this passion through training and courses and has come this far. He currently owns two repair shops at Adum PZ, and he is doing well for himself.

Lighter indicated that apart from living a comfortable life, he is also taking care of his three siblings who are in university.

"I own this shop. We also have another shop that we acquired, and we are in the process of making it much better...I'm taking care of my siblings. My sister is in Level 400 at KNUST, and I also have another sibling who is a Level 300 at KNUST."

Watch Kwame Lighter's interview below:

Reactions to Kwame Lighter's interview

The video interview of Kwame Lighter got many

Jennifer Berchie shared an encounter with Lighter:

"I got to know him when my iPhone just went off instantly and my fon repairer asked me to take it to him cus only him can repair the fault n it took me to enter 3 different shops at adum before reaching his right plc but when I asked of him n for them to point him I was surprised cus he looked too small to be that popular but thus guy surprised me rather cus within like 2o minutes he was done n was like WOW! And I told myself this guy will go far. God bless you and we Ashantis and Ghanaians are proud of you. ❤️"

Monarch Blizzard Arena said:

We in the phone business understand him well. I'm at Circle Accra. Our field of business is very broad, and if your IQ level is not high, you can’t be doing board work. Kudos Man."

Sultan Sariki said:

"I like it when he says no school in Ghana can teach student exactly what am doing 🤠 fact baaam."

Sam George announces partnership with Kwame Lighter

Meanwhile, Sam George, in a social media post, announced that he had made an offer to partner with Kwame Lighter and offer training to many young Ghanaians after their meeting

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, the Minister also announced that he had opened up the possibility of running a specialised programme in partnership with the young man.

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to commend Sam George for providing support for the viral iPhone repair specialist

