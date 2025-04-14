Ghanaian actress, musician and farmer Michy has donated her old clothes to an orphanage in Accra

Shatta Wale's baby mama has appealed to her friends and family to also donate to the needy especially in this festive season

Some social media users have commented on Michy's video, as she shot a short video to showcase the clothes and shoes

Diamond Michelle, known as Shatta Michy, a Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur, has made a generous donation of her clothing and shoes to an orphanage in anticipation of the Easter 2025 celebrations.

This act of philanthropy is part of her ongoing commitment to support those in need, as she has previously engaged in charitable activities.

Teaming up with Project SOS, style influencer Michy encouraged her peers in the Ghanaian entertainment sector to contribute to the welfare of underprivileged communities.

In a viral Instagram video, she showcased her efforts, packing large bags filled with clothes and shoes for distribution.

Alongside these items, Michy included boxes of sanitary pads and other essential goods aimed at bringing joy to those in need.

In her Instagram post, Shatta Michy expressed her sentiment with the caption:

"Another wardrobe clean-out, and it’s all headed to the orphanage. As God blesses us, so shall we bless others. May these clothes carry love, warmth, and hope."

The video of Michy's old clothes and shoes is below:

Michy sells juice by the roadside

Ghanaian media personality Michy appeared enthusiastic while interacting with customers at her juice stand.

Dressed in black gym attire and a customized white cap, she promoted a healthy lifestyle among Ghanaians.

Shatta Michy's natural beauty was evident, as she sported a makeup-free look complemented by long eyelashes, drawing attention as she prepared to sell juice from her pick-up car by the roadside.

The video of Michy selling roads by the roadside is below:

Michy talks about the project SOS

Ghanaian musician Michy looked regal in an African print ensemble as she spoke about helping the needy and equipping them to be responsible individuals in society.

Michy called on individuals and organisations to assist the team at Project SOS to provide a better future for individuals in the deprived communities.

"We’re on a mission to create lasting change, empower communities & transform lives.💪✨

"From education and skill-building to health and environmental sustainability, Project SOS is here to make a difference. Together, we can build a brighter future! Join us on this journey of hope, impact and transformation💙."

The video of Michy talking about her new project is below:

Michy ventures into fish farming

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Dancehall artist Shatta Wale's ex-fiancee, Michy, who pursued a career as a serial entrepreneur.

The Spend Di Money singer boasted in 2025 that she had a cosmetics brand, a fruit juice business, and a farm.

YEN.com.gh has put up a list of the new companies that Michy has started and is operating as of 2025

In an exclusive with YEN.com.gh, a Ghanaian farmer and businessman spoke about how to start a farming business and if it was profitable.

