Counsellor Lutterodt has asserted that having affairs with people have nothing to do with spirituality

According to him, affairs are complete physical activities and anyone who teaches otherwise is peddling lies

Popular controversial Ghanaian pastor and marriage counsellor, Counsellor Lutterodt, has dropped another huge bombshell in a recent interview.

Sitting on NewDay, a programme on TV3, Counsellor Lutterodt said that there is absolutely no form of spirituality that is associated with two people having an affair with each other.

"There is no spirituality about it. You can have an affair with 400 people; there will not be any transfer of spirits. Stop lying to the people. This is a physical machine," he said.

As expected, lots of Ghanaians had so much to say about the assertion of the popular counsellor.

Some have been compiled below:

Wofa Boakye opined that:

Personally, I don't care whether the counsellor is saying wisdom or rubbish. What I know is if you have the spirit I also have spirit. You do me I do you.

Regan Ackah said:

Sometimes God In his own Wisdom makes men release sperms which has nothing to do with spiritual stuff but bibinii perception is too bad. In fact I agree with you Counsellor

Cwesimensah Lakim Jacob indicated:

Very soon, the bible scholars will come and quote bible right now against counsellor.. But I have not seen Solomon having spiritual attack in the bible tho. The tongs speakers ll soon come.

However, an article on mnialive.com disagrees as it suggests that during sexual intercourse, there is truly a ‘union’ and the two parties involved are ‘connected – penetration’ to ‘become ONE.”

