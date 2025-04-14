Black Stars Goalkeeper Ati-Zigi’s Stunning Save for St. Gallen Goes Viral
- Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi made a brilliant chest save on the goal line during a packed six-yard box scramble
- FC Lugano and St. Gallen battled to a 1-1 draw, with goals from Marques Martim and Willem Geubbels
- Ati-Zigi’s form could give Black Stars coach Otto Addo a selection headache ahead of future matches
Ghanaian goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi delivered one of the standout moments of the weekend in the Swiss Super League as he produced a spectacular save to help St. Gallen earn a valuable 1-1 draw against FC Lugano.
Despite not featuring in Ghana’s recent World Cup qualifiers, Ati-Zigi reminded Black Stars head coach Otto Addo why he remains a top talent with a moment of brilliance on Sunday.
Tense Encounter Ends in a Stalemate
The match saw both teams battling for supremacy in a tightly contested affair, with Lugano taking the lead in the 58th minute through Marques Martim.
However, St. Gallen responded swiftly. Just six minutes later, French striker Willem Geubbels equalized for the visitors after a well-worked attacking move.
Geubbels, who joined St. Gallen in the summer, has been finding form lately, and his clinical finish kept the match finely poised going into the final stages.
Ati-Zigi’s Heroic Save Turns Heads
While both teams had their moments, it was Lawrence Ati-Zigi’s incredible reflex save that stole the headlines. Midway through the second half, Lugano threatened to take the lead again during a chaotic goalmouth scramble in St. Gallen’s six-yard box.
Watch the stunning Lawrence Ati-Zigi save in the video below.
With players from both sides crowding the area, Lugano managed to get a close-range shot off that seemed destined for the back of the net.
However, Ati-Zigi stayed composed and threw himself into the path of the ball, blocking the powerful shot with his chest on the goal line.
The moment drew immediate applause from the fans and praise from commentators, underlining Ati-Zigi's top-tier shot-stopping abilities.
Unused in Ghana’s World Cup Qualifiers
Ati-Zigi did not feature in Ghana’s recent World Cup qualifying Group I games against Chad and Madagascar.
He was included in Otto Addo’s squad but served as an unused substitute in both fixtures as Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare was preferred for both games.
Ati-Zigi’s continued consistency in Europe, however, may give Otto Addo something to think about ahead of future national team selections. The former Sochaux custodain has previously been Ghana's first-choice keeper, including during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Looking Ahead
With the Swiss Super League season approaching its climax, St. Gallen will be hoping Ati-Zigi maintains his form as they push for a strong finish.
For the national team, Ati-Zigi’s heroics in club football send a clear message that he remains ready and reliable whenever called upon.
As Ghana prepares for future qualifiers and continental tournaments, his performance against Lugano is a timely reminder of his value between the sticks.
Why Otto Addo Settled on Benjamin Asare
YEN.com.gh earlier reported why Black Stars of Ghana head coach Otto Addo decided to start Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare in the World Cup 2026 qualifiers games against Chad and Madagascar.
The home-based shot-stopper beat off competition from experienced duo Joseph Wollacott and Lawrence Ati-Zigi, and went ahead to keep two clean sheets in both fixtures.
The Ghana national football team picked two successive wins to maintain their leading position in the World Cup qualifying Group I with 15 points after 6 games.
