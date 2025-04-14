Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi made a brilliant chest save on the goal line during a packed six-yard box scramble

FC Lugano and St. Gallen battled to a 1-1 draw, with goals from Marques Martim and Willem Geubbels

Ati-Zigi’s form could give Black Stars coach Otto Addo a selection headache ahead of future matches

Ghanaian goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi delivered one of the standout moments of the weekend in the Swiss Super League as he produced a spectacular save to help St. Gallen earn a valuable 1-1 draw against FC Lugano.

Despite not featuring in Ghana’s recent World Cup qualifiers, Ati-Zigi reminded Black Stars head coach Otto Addo why he remains a top talent with a moment of brilliance on Sunday.

Lawrence Ati Zigi of St. Gallen during the UEFA Conference League 2024/25 League match vs Heidenheim at Voith-Arena on December 19, 2024. Image credit: Alexander Hassenstein and Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

Tense Encounter Ends in a Stalemate

The match saw both teams battling for supremacy in a tightly contested affair, with Lugano taking the lead in the 58th minute through Marques Martim.

However, St. Gallen responded swiftly. Just six minutes later, French striker Willem Geubbels equalized for the visitors after a well-worked attacking move.

Geubbels, who joined St. Gallen in the summer, has been finding form lately, and his clinical finish kept the match finely poised going into the final stages.

Ati-Zigi’s Heroic Save Turns Heads

While both teams had their moments, it was Lawrence Ati-Zigi’s incredible reflex save that stole the headlines. Midway through the second half, Lugano threatened to take the lead again during a chaotic goalmouth scramble in St. Gallen’s six-yard box.

Watch the stunning Lawrence Ati-Zigi save in the video below.

With players from both sides crowding the area, Lugano managed to get a close-range shot off that seemed destined for the back of the net.

However, Ati-Zigi stayed composed and threw himself into the path of the ball, blocking the powerful shot with his chest on the goal line.

The moment drew immediate applause from the fans and praise from commentators, underlining Ati-Zigi's top-tier shot-stopping abilities.

Unused in Ghana’s World Cup Qualifiers

Ati-Zigi did not feature in Ghana’s recent World Cup qualifying Group I games against Chad and Madagascar.

He was included in Otto Addo’s squad but served as an unused substitute in both fixtures as Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare was preferred for both games.

Ati-Zigi’s continued consistency in Europe, however, may give Otto Addo something to think about ahead of future national team selections. The former Sochaux custodain has previously been Ghana's first-choice keeper, including during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Looking Ahead

With the Swiss Super League season approaching its climax, St. Gallen will be hoping Ati-Zigi maintains his form as they push for a strong finish.

For the national team, Ati-Zigi’s heroics in club football send a clear message that he remains ready and reliable whenever called upon.

As Ghana prepares for future qualifiers and continental tournaments, his performance against Lugano is a timely reminder of his value between the sticks.

Ghana head coach Otto Addo during the World Cup qualifying game between Madagascar and Ghana on March 24, 2025 in Al Hoceima, Morocco. Image credit: @GhanaBlackstars

Source: Twitter

Why Otto Addo Settled on Benjamin Asare

YEN.com.gh earlier reported why Black Stars of Ghana head coach Otto Addo decided to start Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare in the World Cup 2026 qualifiers games against Chad and Madagascar.

The home-based shot-stopper beat off competition from experienced duo Joseph Wollacott and Lawrence Ati-Zigi, and went ahead to keep two clean sheets in both fixtures.

The Ghana national football team picked two successive wins to maintain their leading position in the World Cup qualifying Group I with 15 points after 6 games.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh