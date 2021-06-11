Nail in the Coffin: Kanye West Unfollows Kim Kardashian and Sisters

American rapper and fashion mogul, Kanye West, is no longer keeping up with the Kardashians

The international celebrity unfollowed his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and all her sisters from his personal Twitter account

- This comes just days after the Kardashian clan sent him heartwarming birthday messages on the social media platform

Kanye West has firmly planted the nail in the coffin of his relationship with Kim Kardashian. The rapper and fashion mogul unfollowed his soon-to-be ex wife and her sisters from his Twitter account, according to international publication Page Six.

Kanye West has reportedly unfollowed Kim Kardashian and her sisters on Twitter. Image: @kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

The 44-year-old rapper is no longer interested in keeping up with the Kardashians and made it clear when he unfollowed the lot of them. It’s, however, not clear whether this was done before or after Kim’s touching Twitter birthday tributes earlier this week.

Kanye still follows Kim on Instagram alone and that might possibly be to keep up with content about the children they share.

The news of Kanye’s decisive move has elicited mixed reactions from social media users.

Check some of them out:

@ellefson said:

“This is the kind of thing that gets me so mad... waiting until the week of a huge milestone in her career just to do something petty and hurtful.”

@mseigna said:

“After they wished him a happy birthday?”

@kingmsah said:

“Mans tired of em Kardashians.”

@leastsipho said:

“Severing ties so the neck can breathe! Fair enough sir Ye.”

@wizba said:

“I don't know why he took so long, he should have done when the first news about divorce broke out!”

Kim Kardashian unbothered by Kanye’s new relationship

Meanwhile Briefly News previously reported that Kim Kardashian West has apparently known about her ex-husband, Kanye West’s new relationship for some time now and claims it doesn't bother her. Kanye is said to be dating Russian model Irina Shayk, just months after Kim filed for divorce.

A source told E! News that Kanye and Irina had gone on a trip to France together and fell for one another instantly.

Complex recently reported that a source close to Kim has come forward and stated that Kim knew of Kanye’s new relationship for some time and that it apparently isn't of any concern.

“It doesn’t bother Kim that Kanye is dating,” the source said. “Her only concern is their kids. She wants Kanye to be present and spend as much time with them as possible. The kids love it when Kanye is around.”

