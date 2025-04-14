US-based Ghanaian musician Amaarae became the first Ghanaian musician to headline her solo set at Coachella

Videos of her introducing a large crowd to Ghanaian songs from La Meme Gang, Eazzy, Joey B, Yaw Tog, and Asakaa Boys have excited fans

Many people congratulated her while others shared exciting reviews of her thrilling reofmrnace at Coachella

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian global pop sensation Amaarae made history at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, becoming the first Ghanaian artist to perform a solo set at the world-renowned event.

Amaarae performs at Coachella. Image Credit: Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Amaarae performs at Coachella

Amaarae dazzled fans on the iconic Gobi stage, delivering an electrifying performance that celebrated her Ghanaian roots and spotlighted Ghanaian music on a global platform.

Her setlist was not about her signature sound as she paid homage to fellow Ghanaian artists by blending their hits into her show.

Fans cheered while others sang along at the top of their voices as Amaarae performed tracks like La Meme Gang’s Godzilla, Eazzy’s classic Wengeze, Joey B’s Stables, and Yaw Tog and Asakaa Boys’ breakout anthem Sore.

Amaarae’s groundbreaking appearance at Coachella symbolised a new era for African artists on global stages. She took to the Gobi stage at 5:00 PM PT, marking her name in the festival’s history books while making her home country proud.

Videos of the Sad Girlz Luv Money crooner's performance have taken over social media, with many people congratulating her and others hailing her as she put Ghana on the map.

Video of Amaarae's performance

Amaarae makes history

Reactions to Amaarae's Coachella set

Many people in the comment section hailed Amaarae for putting Ghana on the map. Others also loved the fact that she played the Ghanaian songs of other musicians on her set.

Her performance was described as one of the best as people shared exciting reviews in the comment section of the social media posts and on their personal social media accounts.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users and Ghanaians to Amaarae's performance at the 2025 Coachella:

@DeMillionBwoy said:

·Our Yaa Asantewaa in the music industry ❤️ @amaarae

princecharming_charms said:

"Such a great performance ❤️❤️."

gambino_harvey said:

"But she doesn't even receive this support in Ghana 😢."

1sthrn_ said:

"The gang could have been there tho 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

__alhaji_makki__ said:

"This needs to be studied and celebrated Bruh, thing ain’t regular charley 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 @amaarae 👏👏👏🔥."

Photos of Amaarae at Coachella

Photos of Amaarae

Amaarae makes history as she performs at Coachella. Image Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Fan cries at Blacko's concert

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rap sensation Black Sherif was deeply touched by the emotional reaction of his fans during his concert in New York City.

The Where Dstruckem Boyz crooner, who is currently on his Iron Boy tour, witnessed an unforgettable moment as devoted fans were seen in tears while singing along to his heartfelt tracks.

Taking to Instagram, Black Sherif shared a highlight reel from the show, describing the experience as nothing short of cinematic.

Fans and social media users flooded the comments section, describing his music as spiritual, with lyrics that struck a personal chord and left lasting emotions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh