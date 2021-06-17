Former Di Asa winner, PM Reigns, has dazzled social media with a video of herself

The plus-size queen was seen dancing her heart out during a live TV interview

She proved that she is still got her groove on and can win any dance competition on any day

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Former dance champion, Precious Mensah, famed as PM Reigns of Di Asa fame has been spotted showing off her dance moves on a live TV show during an interview.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the plus-size dancing competition winner was asked to prove why she deserved the crown and she did so effortlessly.

PM Reigns, who was part of a group of panelists on the live TV show, stood to her feet and danced to music that was being played in the studio.

She's still got it: Di Asa star PM Reigns shows off dance moves months after contest

Source: Instagram

She was seen wearing a beautiful dress as she shook her body while dancing to the song playing in the background.

Some of the panelists and the show's host could be heard cheering her on as she turned her back to the camera and danced expertly.

PM Reigns appeared on the Xcel Plus show that airs on Kantanka TV to speak on the show about plus-size women in Ghana.

The dance queen came under the spotlight when she outdanced other plus-size women in one of the Di Asa editions to emerge as the winner.

In other news, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Chief Executive Officer of Kantanka Automobile, Kwadwo Safo, has released a photo of an armoured vehicle believed to be an upcoming creation of the car-makers.

In a new post on Twitter, Kwadwo Safo Jnr shared the photo of the bullion van and indicated that it was one coming from the Ghanaian-owned Kantanka Automobile.

While captioning the photo, the CEO of the car company indicated that their bullion van was secure and reliable.

His post read: "@KantankaAuto Armored bullion vehicle. Your money is SECURED with this. The service personnel is SAFE with this."

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen News