Retired Ghanaian boxer boxer Braimah Isaac Kamoko, popularly called Bokom Banku, wants to marry Nana Ama McBrown

The award-winning boxer and influencer made this known during a live cooking show that aired on TV3

Some social media have commented on Bokom Banku on trending videos that TV3 on their official social media

Ghanaian professional boxer Braimah Isaac Kamoko, popularly called Bokom Banku, has proposed to Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown on her popular culinary show.

The comic actor disclosed on McBrown's Kitchen show that he wants to marry the 47-year-old media personality because she is single.

Bukom Banku proposes to Nana Ama McBrown. Photo credit: @tv3

Source: Instagram

"I will schedule the day for the wedding. Right now, you are vacant, right? I love you really. It's not fake. Okay, yeah, I am vacant, so give me a ring. Ladies and gentlemen, right now I am vacant.

I like thick women with shapes like yours. Your face, your money, your beauty, just like you."

Bukum Banku proposes to Nana Ama McBrown

Some social media users have commented on Bukom Banku's video as he proposes to Nana Ama McBrown on the McBrown's Kitchen show

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

marison324 stated:

"Her excellency couldn’t control her laughter 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

pokuaa8996 stated:

"Best cooking show🔥👏."

sharifacooksandbakes stated:

"😂😂😂Can’t wait 😂😍."

maa_sakyibea stated:

"By force marriage ben koraa ni😂😂😂"

thehelmetdjsallaafrik stated:

"I can’t wait 🔥🔥."

bluntliving9 stated:

"I'd rather be single than to be with a man like you 😂. S3 woman without man, the man papa ben."

nhyiraba.adjoa stated:

"Mummy am waiting for Abele walls to come on your show."

afia1604 stated:

"Is not live on onua tv ,and I didn’t see it on u tube tooo,plss why."

francananaagyei stated:

"Awww this is Beautiful❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Watch the video below:

All you need to know about Bokom Banku

Since announcing his retirement in November 2023, Bokum Banku has prioritized helping his two kids, Abu Kamoko and Mustafa Kamoko, who are succeeding him in their boxing endeavors.

When Bukom Banku placed third in the heavyweight division in the 1999 All-Africa Games in South Africa, he became well-known.

In 2017, he lost to former Olympian Bastir Samir, however he ended his career with a stellar 29-win record from 30 fights, including 21 knockouts.

