Kantanka unveils Ghana-made armoured bullion van following robbery in Accra

Kantanka Automobiles have shared a photo of their own armoured bullion vans

The photo was shared by the CEO of the company, Kwadwo Safo

This comes after a bullion van was hit by robbers in broad daylight leading to the death of 2 people

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

The Chief Executive Officer of Kantanka Automobile, Kwadwo Safo, has released a photo of an armoured vehicle believed to be an upcoming creation of the car-makers.

In a new post on Twitter, Kwadwo Safo shared the photo of the bullion van and indicated that it was one coming from the Ghanaian-owned Kantanka Automobile.

While captioning the photo, the CEO of the car company indicated that their bullion van was secure and reliable.

His post read: "@KantankaAuto Armored bullion vehicle. Your money is SECURED with this. The service personnel is SAFE with this."

This post comes days after the sad death of one Constable Emmanuel Osei and a petty trader, Madam Afia Badu during a robbery on a bullion van.

Source: Yen