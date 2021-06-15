Nana Ama McBrown has shown how versatile she can be with her hairstyle

In a new video, she shares different 'shades' of herself whilst jamming to music by Kwabena Kwabena

The comments section of the video has been swarmed with heartwarming comments

Nana Ama McBrown is definitely the queen of multiple personalities.

In a new video, the multi-talented individual who is an actress, a television host, events host, and a singer showed off her different hairstyles with Kwabena Kwabena's new song, Kwadede, playing in the background.

Wontumi taaki; Nana Ama McBrown shows off different hairstyles in a new video. Photo source: user-generated

As expected, the video has warmed the heart of many who had no choice but to say how excited they are by leaving a comment on the video.

Find below a sample of those comments.

Kobi Rana: "Ok caption noted. So can I express my feelings? I love you "

Nikkisamonas: "Charming #briimmm"

Pre.stigeyawberima: "Queen mother Charming"

Watch Nana Ama McBrown show off her different hairstyles below.

In other news, current Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of The Year, Kuami Eugene known in real life as Eugene Marfo, has said that it won’t be news if he is adjudged Artiste of The Year again at this year’s VGMAs.

In an exclusive interview with Joy News, the Open Gate crooner who was confident of his chances spoke highly of his craft and upcoming awards ceremony. Kuami Eugene said it would not be news to many should he be retained as Artiste of The Year at the VGMAs which is set to take place this month.

The young musician added that most of the songs that Ghanaians were jamming to currently had the Kuami Eugene touch to them. He stated further that he had played a number of big shows despite the prevalence of the dreaded COVID-19 which has plagued the whole world.

The musician added that his ratings as a musician had gone through the roof since he was topping music charts all over the place.

