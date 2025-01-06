Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of embattled comedian Funny Face, turned many heads online when she dropped pictures to commemorate the new year, 2025

In the caption of the post, she pleaded with the year to be good to her and noted that the year started with her being all smiles as she was in the photos

Many people talked about how gorgeous she looked in the photos as they complimented her in the comments

Seasoned actress Vanessa Nicole flaunted her beauty in pictures she shared on her social media. She wrote a powerful caption highlighting her expectations for the new year.

Vanessa Nicole slays in new photos

Vanessa Nicole took to her official Instagram page to share lovely pictures ushering in the new year, 2025.

The memorable pictures she posted were captured at an outing, considering the beautiful outfit she wore.

She wore a figure-hugging jeans skirt with a thigh-high cut in the front, which allowed her to show off her fine legs.

The mother of four paired her skirt with a black stretchy top that accentuated her fine figure. She accessorized her look by carrying a cute leather bag.

In the caption of the post, she noted that she was all smiles as the year had begun and pleaded with the year to be good to her.

"2025 new year all smiles be good to me🥰."

Reactions to Vanessa Nicole's photos

Many people in the comment section could not resist talking about Vanessa Nicole's striking beauty in the photos.

Others also talked about how glad they were to see her smiling, considering the tough year she had in 2024 with the loss of her aunt and other matters regarding her baby daddy and embattled comedian Funny Face.

The reactions of social media users to Vanessa Nicole's photos are below:

Big Baby Bella said:

"See beauty ❤️."

ymgmolar1 said:

"Too good to be good 🙌🔥."

jah_coming said:

"Thiiiiiiiick😢😍."

Osei-Tutu Brempomaa. said:

"Van let zaddy F.F worry u small wati cuz u look gud."

Lion🦁 said:

"But Vanessa too fine oo ❤️😘."

akuagoldar3 said:

"Ma fav good mum 🥰🥰🥰."

Funny Face looks physically transformed

YEN.com.gh reported that embattled comedian, Funny Face, looked physically and mentally healthy after videos of him at a wedding ceremony surfaced online.

In the video, he was spotted at the wedding with Kumawood stars Kwaku Manu, Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamaoh.

The comic actor had fun with his colleagues and showcased his incredible dance moves at the plush ceremony.

Funny Face's physical transformation in the video excited fans, who thronged to social media to share their thoughts.

